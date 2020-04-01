YAKIMA, Wash. — So, by now you’ve most likely heard that officials from the Department of Fish and Wildlife have shut down all fishing in Washington State. All waters will be closed to fishing at least through Wednesday. Officials will meet and re-evaluate the closure Monday.
The closure followed the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To say the fishing closure was welcomed with open arms by anglers around the state would be a bit of an overstatement. Many anglers and fishing groups immediately started petitions and sent their objections to officials in Olympia, but so far it’s not done much good.
As I mentioned in a column a couple weeks ago, it seems there could be no safer place to be during this time of uncertainty, than out on the water, miles from people, breathing fresh air and watching a fishing rod. And I still believe that.
But, officials are concerned that if we were to go fishing, we have to travel, and if we travel, we will most likely stop at gas stations, mini-marts and possibly be around other people at boat launches and on the banks of lakes.
This would probably be the case. I’m just as disappointed as anyone about not getting to fish, but after consideration, I am OK with the ban. If we have to stay off the water for a month to help get to the other end of this deal, so be it.
Other outdoor options have also been shut down. All state parks and campgrounds are closed, as are all National Forest sites and trails in Washington. All public boat launches are now off limits. And most recently the Bureau of Land Management shut down all the day use recreational sites in the Yakima River canyon.
There were some hunting seasons set to begin in April and those have either been closed or are in jeopardy, due to the “stay at home” edict. The youth turkey hunting season, set for this weekend, has been canceled. And the spring bear hunt, that was to begin yesterday, has been closed pending further evaluation. The bear season could re-open if conditions change.
Next up on the hit list of closures will most likely be the general spring turkey hunting season. It is due to open on April 15, but based on what the Governor does on extending the quarantine orders, it is a pretty good bet that the turkey season will at least be delayed.
Again, there seems to be nothing safer than to be out in the woods, miles from the masses, searching for a turkey. But the same justification for a closure comes into play. Hunters have to drive to where they are going to hunt. That means probable stops for gas and supplies, and the potential for spreading the virus.
In a world where officials are still OK with people going to the big box stores and fighting for toilet paper like a bunch of pigeons in a park descending on a few kernels of corn, it would seem they would figure hunters could be trusted to go into the woods without jeopardizing others. Evidently not.
We’re definitely living in unprecedented times.
Time for a new license.
Not that you’ll need it anytime soon, but as of Wednesday, all hunters and anglers will need a new hunting and fishing license for the 2020/2021 season. The new licenses will be good through March 31, 2021.
Anglers are also reminded that their salmon/steelhead record cards are due to be returned to Olympia now that licenses have expired. The address for return is on the card.
Horns versus antlers
I’d like to thank attentive reader Julie McClain for pointing out the difference between antlers and horns. Obviously Ms. McClain is not a hunter or she would know that hunters often times will refer to antlers as “horns,” when 99.9 percent actually know the difference between the two. That includes me. It’s similar to knowing that Kleenex and a cheaper box of facial tissue are different, but many times the brand X tissue is called Kleenex.
And, evidently people have been calling antlers “horns” for ages as someone, at some point in the past, named a range of mountains in Montana the “Elkhorns.”
Oh, and just so folks don’t get too confused or we inadvertently spread more false information around the Valley, not all horned animals keep their horns for a lifetime, as Ms. McClain states in her letter. The American pronghorn, often called an antelope, sheds its outer horns every year and grows new ones.
I’d like to sincerely apologize for upsetting Ms. McClain with my obvious misstatement. Unfortunately, she might prepare herself to continue to be “bugged” by it, because hunters near and far, including me, will call antlers “horns” now and then, even though we all know the difference.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com