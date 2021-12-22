I guess it is an age thing, but as we are almost to Christmas, I have been spending some time reminiscing about Christmases past, particularly those of my youth.
Christmas is definitely a time for kids, and as a kid I was all in. I was a true believer in Santa Claus, aided by the fact that my younger brother actually saw Santa one Christmas. To hear him tell the story, it had to be none other than jolly old St. Nick he saw prowling around our living room one Christmas Eve.
My parents certainly weren’t rich. My dad worked hard to provide for a growing family of six on one income. Today that sounds unbelievable, but in the 1960s it was possible. And, even at that, I remember all of us kids usually received the one thing we wanted most each Christmas.
One year, my youngest brother and sister had had about enough of all the Christmas hype and decided that the morning of the 23rd of December would be the day to wake up and run down to the Christmas tree and open presents. Only 3 and 4 years old at the time, they couldn’t read a calendar, and just knew that one morning soon, they would get to open presents, so they decided to get the party started early.
When my folks made it down to the living room, every gift under the tree had been opened, including all the gifts for my grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. I’m sure my siblings were disappointed to find only robes, slippers, gloves and perfume in the boxes.
My mom wasn’t happy about having to re-wrap everything, but it did make for a fun Christmas memory.
I appreciated the fact that my folks made Christmas special and created the tradition of having Santa leave a non-wrapped present under the tree for each of us kids. It was definitely fun to run to the living room and see the brand new this or that sitting there under the colorful lights of the tree.
About the time I started hunting, my wish list went from toys to things that would be good, fun or helpful to have in the field. It was about that same time that I started making Christmas lists, just so my folks might have some ideas on what to get me.
Always a dreamer, I created some dandy lists. I would start big and go down from there, knowing, realistically, I was not going to receive any of the top items listed. But it was fun to think that there might be a slim chance of receiving maybe one of the “big” items on my list.
It was also about that time that I started reading outdoor magazines. My dad subscribed to Outdoor Life and Field & Stream and each month I would read them from cover to cover. That’s a lie. I looked at every page of the magazines, including the classified ads for all the gizmos and doodads that would make your day in the field more successful or safe, but it was the hunting stories that I actually read.
I can still remember reading Jack O’Connor’s stories of hunting Dall sheep in the mountains of British Columbia or mule deer in Colorado. Wouldn’t it be great, I thought, to have a job like his? Hunting all over the country and writing about it.
While big game hunting was an almost unattainable dream, the bird hunting stories hit much closer to home, as that is what I got to do with my dad in my early hunting years. We’d hunt pheasants and ducks in the lower Yakima Valley, and I did so with a hard-earned, single-shot, 16-gauge shotgun.
In the magazine stories, the writers were all hunting birds with a pump gun, or they might be hunting with a double barrel shotgun, especially if they were in England or Spain or someplace.
So, starting when I was about 13 years old, a double barrel shotgun would always appear at the top of my extravagant and often-lengthy Christmas wish list.
Each year other items would pop up on the list, including one or two that had four wheels and an engine, but always there was a side-by-side double barrel shotgun.
Somewhere along the line, my dad must have decided it would be fun to really surprise me with the one item that appeared on the list every year. I think I was maybe 17 that year, and I’d like to tell you I was beyond surprised with the little side-by-side shotgun under the tree on Christmas morning. But I can’t. I knew it was going to be there because a few days before Christmas my mom asked me to go bring in the groceries from the trunk of her car, totally forgetting that is where my dad was hiding the shotgun.
I’m not much of an actor, but I did my best to act surprised. The joy of actually receiving the shotgun was not faked. And for as long as I live, I will never forget the look of happiness and satisfaction on my dad’s face that Christmas morning.
I received a lot more than a wished-for shotgun that year. That is when I learned the joy of Christmas truly is in giving. I thank my dad all the time for giving me such a wonderful gift.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for more than 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com
