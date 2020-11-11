One of the joys of fall for many hunters in our area is to head to the rivers, creeks, drains or ponds and try to bag a duck or two.
Waterfowlers have been pursuing ducks and geese in Central Washington for 150 years or more. Over that time hunters have seen some really great hunting, and some not-so-great seasons. But, for those who enjoy the pursuit, there are still some opportunities if you work at it.
During the 1950s and '60s the Yakima Valley saw incredible numbers of ducks migrate through. There were times in the fall, standing along the Yakima River, or Toppenish Creek, you could literally see flights of ducks from one end of the Valley to the other as the birds flew from feeding in the corn fields at night, back to the Reserve each morning.
Then, as farming practices changed, and hundreds of thousands of acres of corn and wheat were planted near the Columbia River at Paterson, the ducks changed their migration patterns. Many of the birds that used to stop over in the Yakima Valley, now fly right by.
That doesn’t mean there still aren’t a few ducks around. Every year hunters who try for ducks early in the season in our area have some good success. Then, later in the season, usually after Thanksgiving, ducks that were hatched and reared in Canada and Alaska, will work their way south, with some stopping in our area.
Just how many northern ducks we get through the Valley depends on weather patterns in Canada and around here. If it is cold enough to push them south, they will come, but if it is too cold here, leaving little open water, they will keep moving south.
I spent many a weekend in my youth hunting ducks in the Lower Valley, walking the many drains, jump shooting the birds that would land there. I had never hunted ducks over decoys until some friends and I bought a couple dozen mallard decoys and started driving to Paterson in the 1980’s. It was fun learning how to call and figuring out where to set up to try to entice a few ducks to come into our spread.
Over the years I kind of got away from duck hunting. I still have the decoys, but when I make the time to go hunting, I usually go chase upland birds. I prefer to eat pheasants and quail, and I like the exercise that I, and my hunting dogs get.
Every now and then though someone will invite me to go duck hunting with them, and I am reminded just how much fun it is to get out there after them.
Last week Larry Pryor took pity on me and asked if my black Lab Bailey and I would like to join him at his duck club on Toppenish Creek for a day of hunting ducks in the morning, with a chance to find a pheasant or two in the afternoon.
As we were setting up before just before daylight we could hear the mallards and pintails flying overhead, wings whistling as they flew. There were definitely birds around, so it just added to the anticipation of the day to come.
When it was said and done, we didn’t shoot a bunch of birds, but we had several singles and pairs of ducks come into Larry’s decoy spread. The most fun for me, besides watching the birds circle and work around the pond, finally setting their wings to come in, was watching the dogs work. Larry’s black Lab, Otto, handled the retrieving duties, while my Lab Bailey tried to figure out just what was going on.
Since Bailey is an upland dog, she’d never been in a blind or tried to retrieve a duck before. Thankfully Larry was patient with me and Bailey, as I worked with her a bit to get her to fetch a downed duck or two on the water. It took her a few minutes, but Bailey is a smart dog, and she started getting it. The only issue was, we never shot another duck for her to retrieve.
One big fat mallard came in, and Bailey watched it, ready to retrieve, but unfortunately her partner with the shotgun missed.
It was a fun day, and it stoked the fire a bit in me, bringing back lots of memories of duck hunts, both good and bad, from my younger days.
After the hunt I went into the storage shed and checked out all my decoys. They’re a little dusty but that’s nothing a little soap and water won’t fix. And I’m a little rusty, but I’m thinking seriously about taking Bailey down to one of the public hunting areas soon and giving it a try.
She’s definitely an upland dog, but I think she might just like the change of pace, and hopefully it will continue to awaken the waterfowl hunting heritage that is buried deep down in her, and every Labrador retriever.
The hunt the other day definitely did that for me.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com