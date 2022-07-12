It’s not quite as exciting as Shark Week, but If you haven’t heard, this week is Bass Week in Washington state.
At least according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife it is. The folks at the WDFW are offering up some gift cards to the winners of a bass fishing photo contest being held this week, and they will be providing tips, techniques and other information to anglers who want to learn more about catching bass in the Evergreen State.
Actually, there are lots of opportunities for anglers to catch bass around the state. Even on the westside, which doesn’t seem like bass-fishing territory, there are bass in several lakes, including in Lake Washington near Seattle.
Bass can be caught throughout Eastern Washington. Most of the lowland reservoirs such as Potholes and Scootney, along with Evergreen Lake, Banks Lake, Moses Lake, and Lake Roosevelt have bass.
The Columbia River, the Snake River and the Yakima River have bass as well.
Plus, lots of the little gravel pits and lakes along the freeways in Yakima County have bass in them. They weren’t planted by the WDFW, but almost always by someone carrying the bass from one place to the other in a barrel, bucket or ice chest.
I haven’t fished them in a while, but it’s my guess that all of the I-82 ponds along the freeway between Union Gap and Zillah have bass in them. I went out one night several years ago when the WDFW biologists put their shocking boat into I-82 ponds number 1 and 2, and I was amazed at how many bass they shocked up, and how big some of them were.
Bass are really fun to catch. And they are darned good to eat.
Using a light or ultra-light spinning outfit on smallmouth will give you some really great battles. Pound-for-pound they are maybe the hardest fighting fish around.
My first experience with bass came in the 1970’s on the Snake River near Pullman. Some college buddies and I, looking for something to do that didn’t involve homework of any kind, drove down to the river near Almota and started flinging a grasshopper fly out.
We hooked dozens of hard-fighting smallmouth bass and had a blast. After that trip, we made several others to the Snake River near Clarkston, much to the detriment of our grades.
Since then, I’ve fished for smallmouth on the Columbia, the Snake in Hells Canyon, and several other places. The lower Yakima River can provide excellent smallmouth fishing from Benton City all the way to Richland.
The Columbia even has some largemouth bass available to anglers, with one of the best spots being some of the shallower sloughs near Paterson.
The smallmouth and largemouth are veracious feeders, and often times it doesn’t take a whole lot to get them to bite. Throwing a brown, black or white Rooster Tail in along any rocky shorelines on the Columbia, Snake or Yakima will almost always get bites from smallmouth. Plastic grubs that imitate crawdads will work, too.
It may not be as exciting as Shark Week, but fishing for bass is fun. Participate in the photo contest the WDFW is holding this week, and you may just be a winner.
Look for the details on their website.
Here in the Northwest, bass have always taken a backseat to the coldwater species with most anglers. And, right now there is some pretty good fishing for the hundreds of thousands of sockeye running up the Columbia.
It’s turning out to be one of the best sockeye runs since counts were started. Sockeye move up the river amazingly fast, and they are not always willing to bite, but when there are that many fish moving upriver, anglers have a decent chance at catching a couple.
Ten days ago, the best fishing for sockeye was down around the Tri-Cities. Then there were some really good days for anglers working below Wanapum Dam near Vantage.
These two spots still may provide some action, but the biggest part of the run is now headed to the Wenatchee area. And soon, they’ll be working their way to the mouth of the Okanogan River where hundreds of anglers will be waiting for them.
Summer chinook are making the same run upriver now. The larger salmon will also provide some good fishing for the next few weeks at Chelan Falls and in the Brewster Pool.
If you are not worried about the size of your salmon and just want to have some fun catching fish, it looks like the kokanee fishing at Rimrock is finally coming on. My friend Joe Lester fished Rimrock on Saturday and he and a partner hooked nearly 50 of the landlocked salmon.
Lester said they caught some eight and nine-inchers but they hooked and lost many more fish that were only three to four inches. Hopefully all of the fish continue to grow through the summer and the small ones get much larger for next year.
The limit on Rimrock is 10 kokanee per angler. Lester said they had their best luck trolling a Rimrock Special tipped with a maggot.
It’s great weather for fishing at Rimrock, or anywhere really. Even for bass, during Bass Week.
