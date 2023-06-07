Memorial Day has come and gone and as we work our way into June, many folks are looking to get out and enjoy the summer-like weather.
It is time for some camping, and some fishing. All the local streams are now open to fishing, and with the Department of Fish and Wildlife hatchery crews working diligently to get the lakes and ponds in our region planted with trout, it is a great time to get out and do some fishing.
To help make a fishing outing even more inviting, everyone in the state can fish our local lakes and streams this weekend, June 10-11, for free — meaning no fishing license is needed on Saturday or Sunday.
Free Fishing Weekend is now an annual tradition and is offered to help more people give fishing a try without having to put out the bucks to buy a license.
There is a change this year in the free part of the weekend. If a fishery requires a catch record card such as fishing for salmon, steelhead, or sturgeon for instance, anglers are still required to have a license and the catch card that comes with it.
Officials made the change this year to be able to monitor how many salmon and other fish are being caught and retained by anglers.
Folks in Central Washington who might be targeting spring salmon on the Yakima River right now most likely already have a license and catch record card. But anglers who are thinking about going after the bigger, tasty, spring chinook this weekend, just know you need a license and catch card.
By the way, the run of salmon up the Yakima has started to kick in. There are now over a thousand spring chinook making their way upstream, based on the daily counts at the Prosser Dam.
With the river dropping and clearing somewhat, the fishing in the open stretch of the river, from Union Gap upstream to just below Roza Dam, should start getting better by the day.
Most anglers participating in the free fishing weekend will most likely be fishing for trout or other fish available in the local ponds and lakes.
According to the trout stocking report put out by the WDFW, fish have been planted in several lakes throughout Yakima and Kittitas Counties. In the past two weeks thousands of trout have been planted in Tims Ponds off of Highway 12, Dog Lake near White Pass, Lost Lake, and Indian Flat Pond in Yakima County.
In Kittitas County, trout have been planted recently in Cooper Lake, Fio Rito Lake, Mattoon Lake and Easton Pond.
Virtually all of the local rivers and creeks are now open for fishing, and again, with the rivers dropping and clearing, fishing on the Naches and Tieton Rivers, as well as several creeks in the area, should be worth trying soon.
All the streams fall under different rules and regulations than the ponds and lakes, so anglers who might be thinking about wetting a line this weekend on one of the rivers or creeks should read the regs carefully. Some have bait restrictions, and others have reduced catch limits, or they are catch-and-release only.
There is nothing better than a fresh-caught trout, rolled in flour and pan-fried in butter over a campfire, but make sure you can keep a trout on the stream, or part of the stream, in which you are fishing before you do so.
Of course, there are other fish around that are fun to catch and good to eat. Many of the local ponds also have bass and other panfish in them. The lower Yakima River is an excellent place to try for smallmouth bass.
The lowest part of the Yakima, near Richland, is also home to a nice population of catfish, if you have a hankering for blackened catfish and hushpuppies.
The Columbia River near the Tri-Cities is a great place to fish for bass and walleyes. And several of the reservoirs throughout Eastern Washington, including Potholes, Moses Lake, Banks, and Roosevelt offer fishing for bass, walleye, trout, perch, and some even have crappie for anglers to catch.
Speaking of reservoirs, Rimrock Lake on Highway 12 near White Pass offers fishing for landlocked sockeye salmon. The little salmon, called kokanee, or silvers, are not big, but normally are plentiful in the big lake. As the water warms, they should be in a biting mood.
So, with newly planted lakes, and rivers dropping into shape, the timing might be just right for the upcoming free fishing weekend. It is a great time to get kids and other family members out who want to try fishing without having to have a license.
If the weather forecasters have it right, it should also be a beautiful weekend for doing some camping and fishing. And if you do catch a trout or two, try frying it up over the campfire. It will be delicious.
