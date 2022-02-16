This is an interesting time of year. The calendar says we still have a month of winter left to traverse. At our house, we are currently living in in-between world. I have daffodils pushing their way up in the rock garden in the front yard. But in the backyard, on the north side of the house, I still have a couple of inches of snow stubbornly hanging in there.
In our little orchard, newly arrived robins are chattering constantly, with the males fighting their annual territorial battle for a nesting tree. If there are no other males around, some might do battle with themselves in a window of the house, or the side mirror of a car. Feisty little devils, the male robins are.
Don’t tell the magpies it is still winter. There is a pair of the pesky birds dutifully constructing one of their branch-basket nests in the evergreens right behind our shop. The way they are building, constantly in and out with another small stick, you’d think momma is going to be laying eggs any day.
Down on the river, the geese are also raising a ruckus. The big birds are pairing up, and they too are tussling over territory for the impending construction of nests, and the laying of eggs.
A couple of nights ago the coyotes around our place went wild, barking and yipping and yowling. The full moon may have had something to do with it, but more likely it was Mother Nature’s party line firing up. This is the breeding season for coyotes and until they start sounding off in every direction, a person has no idea just how many live amongst us.
Folks up in the Nile, and in the Wenas, or near Cle Elum, and down around Goldendale most likely have already heard the first gobbles of the year from the wild turkeys living in those areas. The gobbles of the toms from the treetops at first light is one of nature’s coolest sounds. And, this time of year it is just another sign that spring is springing, no matter what the calendar says.
Mother Nature can definitely be fickle. Most anglers have stories of fishing in snowstorms in March and even April. This is the time of year that she throws us some real Powerball numbers...70, 64, 57, 44, 33, 21...sometimes all in a 24-hour period!
At least we are out of the dreaded high-pressure system that holds the doom and gloom of the gray clouds and fog in our Valley for what seems like months on end. Or, maybe it is a low-pressure system. Whatever it is, it leaves most of us longing to see the sun that feeds us the vitamin D for which we all crave this time of year.
The black bears in the hills west of town will be coming out of hibernation soon. If you’ve never seen a bear in the wild, you will never have a better time to do so than in the weeks ahead.
Other creatures that sleep off the winter will be getting more active as well. Marmots, grey diggers and Belding’s ground squirrels, better known around here as sage rats, will soon be venturing from their dens in the ground to feed and frolic. Actually, not all of those underground animals hibernate, but they are definitely less active and visible during winter.
Buck deer and bull elk will be dropping their antlers in the days ahead, if they haven’t already, and soon they will be growing a new set. Shed antler hunting has become increasingly popular in the spring and those who enjoy getting out and searching for the discarded head gear will have a chance to do so before long.
One of the other annual rituals of spring will be getting underway as soon as this weekend for a few folks. While some of the best fishing may not be for another few weeks, those of us who have the burning desire to get out on the water can certainly do so now. There are all kinds of places open for fishing in our area.
While some of the best fishing right now may require a bit of a drive, at least that option is there. Anglers are starting to catch walleye in the Columbia River near Umatilla. Kokanee are biting at Lake Chelan. Triploid rainbow trout are being caught at Lake Roosevelt. And, anglers at Riffe Lake have been having good luck catching both landlocked coho salmon and triploid rainbows.
Our local ponds and lakes, while open for fishing now, will definitely get better in March, when they will be planted with trout.
It’s never been clear to me why we are so interested in what a fat rockchuck in Pennsylvania has to say about how much more winter we are going to have. Especially when it resides some 2,500 miles from us. We’d do much better to watch the flora and fauna around here. The signs are all there. Spring is coming. And, according to some of our feathered and four-legged neighbors, it is coming fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.