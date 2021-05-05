My son Kyle purchased his first boat the other day. After spending the better part of a year, searching the myriad of different online places where boats are advertised, he found one in Rainier, Oregon. It is definitely a used boat, but with almost new motors and other upgrades it should be a good boat for him.
Going with him to look at the boat he purchased, and a few others along the way, brought back memories of my first boat purchase almost 40 years ago.
At the time, I didn’t really even know if I wanted a boat. Fishing was kind of a hobby that allowed me to be outdoors between hunting seasons, and I had plenty of chances to fish on the rivers and streams, without the need for a boat.
But, as I was introduced to fishing for larger fish, salmon and steelhead in particular, the idea of having a boat looked more and more appealing. My problem was, I had done only limited fishing from a boat, and I had never run one.
Frankly, the idea of owning, maintaining and operating a boat was a bit intimidating. So, I decided to start out small and simple. I found a 12-foot jon boat for sale in the classifieds for $150. If you are unfamiliar with what a jon boat looks like, just imagine a regular boat that has had about half the top of the boat shaved off flat.
The one I purchased had about four inches of freeboard and was a falling-in-the-lake accident just waiting to happen. Surprisingly though, I never did fall out of that boat.
The little boat came with two oars and that was it. When I wanted to go fishing, I threw the boat in the back of my pick-up, dropped it in the lake and rowed around until my arms got tired.
For my birthday a short time after I had purchased the boat my wife Terri bought me a brand spanking new five-horse Sears motor. I immediately took the motor back to Sears and traded it in for a 20-pound thrust electric motor. That five-horse was just way too big in my opinion, and frankly it scared me.
I soon found that the little boat with the electric motor limited me and a buddy or two to safely fish in only a few lakes. I needed something bigger. Something safer. Something with more horse power.
Boat number two was a 1950’s, 14-foot aluminum boat that, for some reason, was only about three feet wide. It was a boat, but was canoe-ish in its look and design. It came on a trailer and it had a seven-and-a-half horse power motor.
That boat I did fall out of.
The only redeeming thing about owning that boat was I had to learn how to back a trailer to be able to launch it, and to park it in our driveway. And, after lots of frustration and some unnecessary cursing, I did learn how to back it up.
It didn’t take me long to start looking for something that would keep me, and my two growing sons, safely out of the water.
Next up was a 12-foot Gregor aluminum boat. It was very seaworthy and we caught about a million fish in that little boat. But the boys continued to grow, as did the need for a larger vessel.
My first new boat was the next purchase. It was a 15-foot Duraboat. It, too, was very seaworthy, and with a 25-horse Mercury pushing it, we were able to fish in many places. Again, my family, friends and I caught a bunch of fish in that boat. The only problem was it couldn’t pull skiers.
The boys were soon at the age where they wanted to play in the water too, so, we stepped up to a 17-foot Smokercraft, with a 90-horse motor. Pulling skiers and tubers was no problem. And with a 9.9-horse kicker, trolling for salmon, steelhead, walleye, and trout was also possible.
When the boys flew the coop, I decided it was time for a boat just for fishing, where I could comfortably take the whole family, or a few friends. Our North River jet sled has been a great fishing boat. It’s wide and comfortable. And, it will most likely be our last boat.
As I think back to that first little boat, and my apprehension about running that big five-horse motor it makes me smile.
And, remembering the dozens of times I tried to back the old 14-foot boat into my driveway, up in the neighbor’s lawn and across into my yard, holding up traffic, I have to laugh. It is funny now.
Unlike their dad, both my boys grew up spending lots of time fishing and playing in boats. They learned how to back the boat trailer at an early age, and are comfortable in and around boats. Kyle will learn the ins and outs of his new-to-him boat and won’t have to go through some of the trials and tribulations I did over the years.
One thing he will learn for sure is boat ownership isn’t inexpensive. It seems there is always an accessory to add, or something to fix.
They say the two happiest days of a boat owner's life are the day they buy a boat and the day they sell it. After doing just that several times during my life, I can tell you it is pretty much true. But there are also plenty of memories made, and fun days in between.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.