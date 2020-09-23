There’s never been a better time to be a young hunter in the state of Washington. Including a special two-day pheasant season held this past weekend, there are a number of hunts open just to licensed hunters under the age of 16.
This Saturday and Sunday young hunters have a special season for quail and partridge, including chukar and Hungarian partridge.
Then, on Saturday, Oct. 3, there is a youth-only hunt for waterfowl, including ducks and geese.
On all of these special youth hunts the regular daily limit and other regulations for those species are in effect.
There are a good number of other opportunities for youth hunters, too, in the big game world. There are special permits for dozens of deer units in the state and almost as many elk units. To get the special youth permit for those hunts, young hunters have to apply for the permits in May, when the other special permits are open for application.
The special youth hunts have been around for a while, probably 20 years or so. The hunts are a great way to introduce youngsters into hunting in a little less chaotic atmosphere than one might find on opening day for some of these seasons.
Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18, who is not hunting. Again, that makes for a controlled situation, with supervision by someone who is totally focused on the youth hunter.
Of course, when many of us “older” hunters were growing up, there was no such thing as a youth hunt. We just bucked up and headed into the field, or to the marshes, with our elders and hoped we might get a shot at something.
I told the story a few weeks ago about my first bird hunt with my dad, and I have to admit, as far as our hunting trips together went, he was always working it so I would get the first opportunity at a shot.
There were plenty of learning lessons on those trips too.
As it is today, my favorite birds to hunt then were pheasants. We hunted ducks too, many Saturdays during the fall, but to me bagging a rooster pheasant was the trophy of all the winged birds we hunted.
We jumped ducks off of the drains in the lower Valley and for the most part we knew where the ducks were when we walked up on the drain.
But a pheasant, you almost never knew when or where a big rooster would flush. Yes, the dogs helped by getting “birdy,” wagging their tails a hundred miles an hour, nose to the ground following a bird. Still, when a big, colorful rooster exploded from the brush, it was a heart-stopper, even if you knew something might be flushing.
For those of you who may not have had the thrill of chasing a wild pheasant through an asparagus field, or back in the day, a sugar beet field, you have no idea how crafty those buggers can be.
As hard as my dad tried to help get me in the right places for a possible shot at a rooster, I was almost always in the wrong place. It was, as I know now, something I had to learn through lots of trial and error.
The first lesson any pheasant hunter needs to learn is a rooster, especially one that has been around for more than a few weeks, is not going to stand around and wait for you. They can run like the wind, and will do so at every opportunity.
I have to say, once I figured that out my success in getting a fat bird for the frying pan increased considerably, but I also upped my trips, falls, crashes and total wipe-outs by about seven hundred percent.
Add a dog or two crisscrossing in front of you through thigh-high cover and it is a recipe for a major catastrophe. It is in those times, when you are flailing to the ground, that a rooster will take to the air, cackling away, as they once again escape unscathed.
I can’t tell you how many times my dad told me “you need to get up there if you’re going to get a shot.” That was often after I had taken some kind of a butt-over-tea kettle tumble trying to “get up there.”
Of course, he was right. And it was something I said often to my sons as they were starting their journey into the upland game hunting world.
Oh, what I would have given to have had a season just for me back then. When the birds were maybe just a little less skittish and not quite so smart. My guess is there are many youngsters out there right now who are looking forward to participating in the upcoming youth hunts in the days and weeks ahead. It is really great that they will have that opportunity.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com