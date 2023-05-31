I don’t know how old I was when I came to this realization, but there certainly seems to be a lot of self-centered people in this world.
People driving cars. People at the grocery stores. People at restaurants. Many appear to have a “me first” attitude.
One area where this “I couldn’t care less about others” insolence is becoming commonplace is at boat launches.
Spend a half day at a busy boat launch and you will see it. There is a total lack of following boat-launching etiquette, and common sense has all but disappeared.
During three weeks of launching boats in the mid-Columbia during the recent spring salmon fishing season, I was amazed at how many people either didn’t know the proper etiquette for launching a boat, or they just didn’t care. The only other explanation is they are just plain stupid.
There is something about a hot fishing season that gets people all riled up, wanting to get into the water this instant, because they might miss a hot bite. I get it.
But before you rush down to the boat launch, back your boat into one of the launch lanes and then get out to start loading everything you need for a day of fishing into the boat, stop and think about it.
Load your gear into your boat in the parking lot. Or up the road a mile or two in a safe place to pull off. BUT NOT ON THE BOAT LAUNCH!
Take the cover and the tie-downs off the boat then too. Put the plug in. If you haven’t done it already, get your fishing gear ready to go, too.
When you hit the ramp, back down, take your boat off the trailer and then get out of there. It is not that difficult.
If you are a person who fires the motor up to drive the boat off the trailer, back the boat off, and move out of the way. If you walk the boat off the trailer, move the boat as far down the dock as you can to leave room for the next boat backing in.
It is common sense. And common courtesy. Yet you’d be amazed at how many people stand there holding their boat next to the dock and stare dully at the next boat and trailer backing down and can’t figure out that their boat is blocking everything.
One guy at the boat ramp last week sat at the dock putting together fishing rods and tying up gear, blocking others who needed to use the dock to pick up passengers. When asked about moving so others could get their boat in, the guy pointed to a sign near the dock that said “15-minute limit.”
He had 15 minutes, and by golly he was going to use his, no matter how badly he mucked up the works.
With salmon-crazed anglers champing at the bit to get out there fishing, that could be a dangerous attitude to take. Tie your gear up before you get to the launch, or move out into the lake and do it there, away from the crazy hubbub of a busy boat ramp.
I saw a photo on the internet the other day of a guy sitting next to a packed boat launch with a cardboard sign that read, “will launch your boat for $20.”
A busy boat launch with people eager to get on the water for a day of skiing or fishing is not the place to learn how to back a trailer down into the water. Have someone with some experience do the backing.
And for crying out loud, look around you. One day a guy had backed his truck down one of the launches to pick up a small cartopper boat.
Certainly, he had every right to do so. But after he got the boat in the back of his pickup, he took another ten minutes tying the boat down and getting ready to safely drive down the road, all the while blocking several others from using the launch.
All he had to do was drive up the launch into the parking lot and he could have done all the tying and securing of his load there.
Watching the guy, you could tell he was oblivious to the fact he was holding up a long line of others waiting to get their boats out of the water. More likely, he just didn’t care.
I won’t even tell you about the guy who started cursing at me when I politely asked him to move his boat back to where he had just had it, so that my buddy could pick me up off the dock.
They say common sense isn’t so common any more. If you spend even a short time sitting at a boat launch, you will see that common sense is absolutely in short supply.
And there certainly seem to be more and more people who don’t care about anyone but themselves, at boat launches and elsewhere. It’s kind of sad, really.
