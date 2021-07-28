With the hot weather putting a damper on some of the local fishing and with the dog days of summer fast approaching, this is the time of the year when I start thinking about the upcoming hunting seasons; the first of which are a little over a month away.
Now don’t get me wrong. I haven’t given up on fishing for the year. In fact, based on the run predictions for fall chinook and coho, some of the best salmon fishing will be had in the weeks ahead. In between fishing trips however, I really start to look forward to, and preparing for, the upcoming hunting seasons.
Some friends and I were drawn for deer tags in Montana, and with my black Lab Bailey now in her hunting prime, I will hopefully be hunting some birds in Montana and possibly the Dakotas this fall. I find myself daydreaming about those upcoming hunts.
There will plenty of opportunities for doing some hunting around the Valley too, some starting fairly soon. The first bird hunting season begins on September 1. That is when dove season opens. We’ve been seeing quite a few doves around our place this summer and hope that bodes well for a good hunt or two when the season opens.
Grouse season opens two weeks later than normal this year. The season change was put in place to allow the young birds of the year to possibly disperse a bit from their broods. The grouse season opens on September 15.
Some of the early archery seasons open in the first two weeks of September as well, so it is definitely not too early to begin planning and preparing for the new hunting year.
While bird hunters may not spend as much time in preparation for the season as big game hunters do, everyone can certainly be doing things to make the season more successful and enjoyable. If you are a bowhunter and haven’t been doing any shooting, now is the time to start practicing. Just a few minutes every evening out in the back yard with a couple of bales of hay or a 3-D target will get your shooting eye back in shape.
Of course, getting the rest of your body into shape isn’t a bad idea either. Hiking some hills and doing some fast walking three or four times a week will help when it comes time to hit the woods in September. Even taking a walk around the neighborhood on a routine basis is better than sitting on the couch.
By the way, if you haven’t had a physical, or what they now call a “well check” in a while, it is recommended that you see your doctor for a checkup before starting an exercise regime. Each year a number of hunters die of heart attacks because they weren’t aware of potential problems, and they were not prepared for the physical requirements of a hunt.
Bird hunting is a little less demanding, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be in shape.
There are a few other things you can do in preparation for the upcoming hunting seasons. If you are in need of new hunting boots, this is the time to purchase them and start breaking them in ahead of the season. There is nothing worse than blistered feet when you are trying to enjoy a hunt.
It is also not too early to break out your hunting gear and give it a once over. It most likely has been nine months or more since some of this gear saw the light of day, so it wouldn’t hurt to get it out and make sure that everything is in working order. If one of your hunting necessities was broken or lost during last season, now is the time to get it replaced.
Definitely check electronic dog collars, head lights, flash lights, radios and GPS units. If you didn’t pull their batteries at the end of the season there is a chance for corrosion or worse.
And if you haven’t done so already, buy your licenses and tags now. You will have plenty more important things to be doing then waiting in line at the license counter on August 31, or in October when the main seasons start.
And this is a perfect time to visit the landowners where you have permission to hunt. Make sure you still have permission and take a thank you gift in advance. If you don’t have permission but would like to get some in the areas where you like to hunt, knock on doors now. Farmers and landowners are much more receptive to requests for permission well ahead of the season.
When it is a hundred degrees out there it seems like the hunting seasons is a half a year away, but the heat will subside, and fall will be close behind. It is easy to forget that the first of the hunting seasons are a little over a month away. But they will be here before you know it and now’s the time to start getting ready.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.