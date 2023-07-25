After over 40 years of dog ownership, I have learned a few things about our four-legged friends.
Not that I am any kind of authority, because I most definitely am not, but in my many years of being around dogs— some mine and some of my friends and family — I have acquired some dog knowledge.
If you are considering buying a dog in the near future, or have just obtained a new puppy, may I be so bold as to pass on a few helpful hints that might help in the nurturing of a pet, companion, hunting partner or whatever you want your dog to be.
First, dogs are creatures of habit. If you feed your dog in the morning, or at night, they will quickly learn when feeding time is, and will be able to let you know within a minute or two, that it is time to eat.
A couple of my labs knew practically to the second when feeding time was, and they would tell me by either picking up their dog dish and standing and staring at me, or they would go to their dish and bark.
Whether you have a retrieving dog or not, most dogs love to play fetch. My recommendation is that dogs should never be introduced to tennis balls for a game of fetch. And I mean never.
Tennis balls are like crack to dogs. Once they have experienced it, they gotta have it, all the time.
I have made this mistake several times. And with each new dog I have told myself that I would never do it again. But somehow, I have succumbed to their desire for a tennis ball with which to play.
The big question is, are dogs pre-programmed to want a tennis ball, even though they have never seen one before? My theory is this is the case.
It must be akin to a walleye wanting to eat a night crawler. Think about it, when would a walleye ever see a night crawler? But put one on your hook and send it to the bottom of the Columbia River, and the walleyes will gobble it up.
Stick a bright green tennis ball in front of a Lab’s nose, and the dog will go ballistic.
Over the years I have had dogs, including my current Lab Bailey, that would want you to throw a tennis ball for them until your arm was about to fall off.
One of my dogs would grab the ball and actually throw it at me. If I didn’t catch it, she would go retrieve it herself, and bring it and throw it at me again.
Over and over, she would play the game until I finally threw it for her or she tired herself out.
I weaned Bailey off of tennis balls several years ago, but she still begs to play fetch. Now we use a throwing dummy.
Our morning game of fetch is fairly standard. I throw the dummy here and there, and she will retrieve it post haste. We work on sitting and staying, and marking where I throw the dummy.
Upon her return, she drops the dummy at my feet, and then backs up four or five steps and stares at me with these longing eyes. If I don’t throw it within 30 seconds, she starts barking at me in a high shrill bark that will hurt your ears.
She will continue to yip until I pick up the dummy and throw it again.
When I am mowing the lawn, she has learned that if she drops the dummy in the path of the mower, I will stop and throw it for her. How she knows where to drop the dummy perfectly in the path of the mower I have no idea, but she hits the right spot almost every time.
My first Lab, a yellow dog named Zeb, had the annoying habit of keeping a tennis ball in his mouth all the time and he would jam the thing between your legs when he wanted you to throw it for him. Taller people would get the wet nose and slobbery tennis ball about mid-thigh. Shorter people weren’t as lucky.
And you didn’t want to be sitting in a lawn chair when Zeb wanted to play ball because he would deposit the slimy, dirty ball right in the middle of your lap, Grandma’s white Capris be damned.
People who know me know I am not terribly bright, so it took me decades, and several dogs, to figure out the throwing dummy is better than a tennis ball. They are easier to throw, and I think better for the dog.
I have a variety of other retrieving dummies I use when working with Bailey, but my guess is if I put a pile of bumpers and fake duck and pheasant dummies out in the yard along with a tennis ball, even after all these years, she would grab the ball first.
The best remedy to the situation is to never, ever get your dog started playing with tennis balls. You will want to do it. It seems natural. But resist the temptation. You can thank me later.
