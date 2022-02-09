The last day of the recently closed duck hunting season ended with a big bang for some local hunters. Not only did they get a bunch of birds, but one of the hunters ended up with what might be the rarest of all ducks. Well, the duck wasn’t all that rare, it is where the duck had been and what it was wearing that made it unique.
Selah’s Charlie Zeutenhorst, along with his big brother, Jake, and friends Landen Cuyle and Carson Mackey, were hunting in Grant County on Jan. 30, when the first flock of ducks of the morning set their wings and dropped into the cornfield where they had set their decoys. When the shooting was over, the hunters had several ducks on the ground, including a drake pintail that had a band on its leg.
Now, to almost all waterfowl hunters, getting a banded bird is a real bonus. It’s like a hole-in-one to a golfer. Some will go their whole life without getting one, while others will get more than one. The real avid duck and goose hunters might end up with dozens.
Even though the 23-year-old Zeutenhorst is relatively young, he is a diehard hunter and particularly loves hunting waterfowl. He has collected 22 bands over the little more than a decade he has been hunting. One came from as far away as the Northwest Territories in Canada. But the last leg band is the one that he will remember for the rest of his life.
When the birds were retrieved after their first volley of the morning, the hunters saw one of the ducks was wearing a band. After inspecting the band a bit closer, they noticed it was from, of all places, Japan.
Many of the banded ducks and geese taken in Central Washington each hunting season are actually banded in the Yakima Valley. Some, though, especially later in the season, come from farther away, like from Saskatchewan, or Manitoba, or Alaska. But a duck that has been banded in Japan is quite unusual.
“I talked with a man in Japan and he said this was only the fourth band from Japan that has ever been reported in Washington State,” Zeutenhorst said.
Because Zuetenhorst, his brother and friends were part of a larger group of hunters, no one knew for sure who actually shot the banded pintail. So, at the end of the hunt, they did a drawing to see who got to claim the bird with the band, and the younger Zeutenhorst was the winner.
After doing some research Zeutenhorst learned the pintail had been banded on Jan. 8, 2015 at the Shinhama Imperial Wild Duck Refuge in Ichikawa City, as part of a bird-banding program under the guidance of the Yamashina Institute of Ornithology. The refuge is one of two such preserves maintained by the Imperial Household Agency, a government entity that manages the affairs of the Emperor. Both refuges have large ponds, known as Motodamari, that serve as migration stopovers and wintering areas to as many as 10,000 ducks.
Coincidentally, Jan. 8 is Charlie Zeutenhorst’s birthday.
The idea that a duck would travel over 5,000 miles from Japan to the United States is not totally unheard of. Officials with the Japanese Bird Banding Association confirmed that over the years a few other ducks banded in Japan have been recovered in six U.S. states, including Alaska, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, and Mississippi. The duck taken in Ruleville, Miss., strangely enough, had been banded on Jan. 8, 2008, on Hyoko Lake near Niigata, on the northwestern coast of Japan. It, too, was a pintail drake.
Evidently, as they do in California, pintails winter in Japan. The Japanese and the California wintering ducks share the same breeding grounds in the Chukotka and Kamchatka peninsulas in Russia, and it’s not unusual for breeding pairs to consist of individuals from different breeding grounds. Every now and then the ducks, most often males, will change wintering grounds, possibly by following a female counterpart.
No other information was available on Zeutenhorst’s pintail. Sometimes biologists have an idea on the age of the birds they band, but there was no age given on the report from Japan on the duck wearing band number 10B45646.
According to the Yamashina Institute of Ornithology’s website, the oldest northern pintail in their studies lived for 20 years and 11 months. Based on when it was banded, the duck Zeutenhorst and his group shot was at least seven years old.
Getting a banded duck or goose makes any hunt a memorable one. In addition to the banded pintail, the hunters bagged 34 other ducks that day, putting a nice cap on the 2021-22 waterfowl season.
The band on the pintail from Japan isn’t the only one Zeutenhorst collected this year. Earlier in the season he shot two geese with leg bands.
So, what do the Zeutenhorst brothers and their hunting buddies do with all the ducks and geese they shoot during the season?
“We have a grinding party,” Charlie said. “We all get together and grind the meat into breakfast sausage. We add pork to the grind and it turns out really good.”
The annual grinding party takes place this weekend. The big question is, will the pintail that wore the unique band end up as breakfast sausage?
Zeutenhorst says no, the drake pintail will soon be heading to the taxidermist to be mounted, with the rare band on its leg. A fitting reminder for sure of what might be one of the rarest feats in waterfowl hunting, and most likely will be a once-in-a-lifetime trophy.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.
