The hundred-degree temperatures we’re experiencing make it tough to be thinking about doing any hunting. The fishing is good, and hunting seasons are months away, right?
Actually, August is only a few days away, and that means the first of the hunting seasons are not far behind. One minute we’ll be cooking, begging for some cooler temperatures, and the next we’ll be enjoying cool, crisp autumn mornings, stalking through the woods, or walking behind the dogs looking for a pheasant or quail.
No one is advocating giving up on fishing anytime soon, but knowing that the first of the hunting seasons are only a month or so away gets a person to thinking about getting ready for the upcoming days afield.
Some of the best salmon fishing of the year is headed our way, so it’s best not to lose sight of that, but in between fishing trips I really start to look forward to, and begin preparations for, the upcoming hunting seasons.
Last week my son Kyle and friend Doug Jewett spent five days splashing around in the Brewster pool, doing battle with some of the record run of sockeye salmon returning to the upper Columbia River. It was great fun and quite productive, but even in the heat, and in the heat of the battles, we were talking about the upcoming hunting seasons.
With a muzzleloader cow elk tag in my pocket and Montana deer permits for Doug and Kyle, our discussions often went from the fun of catching the feisty sockeyes to looking forward to some big game hunting this fall.
We didn’t talk specifically about being physically ready to hunt in two months, but it has definitely been in the back of my mind. Sitting in a boat all spring and summer hasn’t done much for being ready to start hiking the hills in search of big game, either here in Washington or out-of-state.
Doing some fast walking outdoors, or on a treadmill, three or four times a week will help when it comes time to hit the woods in the weeks ahead. Even taking a walk around the neighborhood on a routine basis is better than sitting on the couch.
By the way, if you are over 40 and haven’t had a physical in a while, it is recommended that you see your doctor for a checkup before starting an exercise regime, or hiking the mountains. Each year a number of hunters die of heart attacks because they weren’t aware of potential problems and they were not prepared for the physical requirements of a hunt.
Bird hunting is a little less demanding, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be in shape.
The same goes for your hunting dogs. Just make sure you work them during early morning hours, so they don’t get overheated. Swimming is good exercise and helps keep them cool, so taking them to a local lake is a good option for getting them ready for the season.
There are a few other things you can do in preparation for the upcoming hunting seasons. If you are in need of new hunting boots, this is the time to purchase them and start breaking them in.
There is nothing worse than blistered feet when you are trying to enjoy a hunt.
It is also not too early to break out your hunting gear and give it a once over. In some cases, it has been nine months or more since some of this gear saw the light of day so it wouldn’t hurt to get it out and make sure that everything is in working order.
If one of your hunting necessities was broken or lost during last season, now is the time to get it replaced.
Of course, now is also a good time to get your name up on the vacation calendar, both at work and at home. The seasons are all now set, so you can make arrangements to have the time needed to go after deer and elk.
And, if you haven’t done so already, buy your licenses and tags now. You will have plenty more important things to be doing than waiting in line at the license counter on Aug. 31, just ahead of dove or archery season.
Now is the time to visit the landowners where you have permission to hunt. Make sure you still have permission and take a thank-you gift in advance.
If you don’t have permission but would like to get some in the areas you like to hunt, knock on doors now. Farmers and landowners are much more receptive to requests for permission well ahead of the season.
The arrival of the hot temperatures kind of lull us into thinking summer has just arrived. But a peek at the calendar shows that some of the early hunting seasons are just a few weeks away.
The way time flies, the first of the seasons will be here before you know it and now’s the time to start getting ready.
