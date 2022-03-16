Spring is about to be sprung, and that can only mean more fishing opportunities popping up every day. Trout anglers are already hitting the area lakes and ponds. Salmon anglers are starting to feel the twinges of springer fever, as the first few spring chinook salmon are finally starting to migrate up over Bonneville Dam. And the walleye anglers, well, they’re fishing hard and having some mixed results.
Former West Valley High School teacher, and part time fishing guide, Jacob Munden of Rising Son Adventures, has been experiencing the good and the bad of recent walleye fishing.
“The only fish more fickle than a steelhead, is a walleye,” Munden said after a not-so-hot-day on the Columbia on Saturday. “We worked hard for six fish.”
Munden said the fish they caught were all males, running from 16 to 20 inches in length. And, he said, they are fat, healthy fish, providing some good-sized fillets.
According to the longtime guide, who now lives and teaches in the Tri-Cities, this time of year you need to be fishing in deeper water for walleye.
He has been fishing in the John Day pool, near Boardman and Irrigon, Ore., and has been having his best luck in water that is 50 to 70 feet deep. Other times of the year, walleye anglers will concentrate on water that is 10 to 20 feet deep, but when the water is colder, like it is now coming out of winter, the fish stay deep. And, they aren’t as active.
“We tried worm harness rigs in 50 feet of water (Saturday) and the bites were extremely light,” Munden explained.
The other issue is there is not a lot of flow in the river right now. Munden said when there is no flow the fish spread out.
“Instead of fishing for schools of fish, we’re fishing for one here and one there,” he said.
The other lures that most anglers are using to fish the deeper holes, where the walleyes are holding, are prop jigs and blade baits. Those baits can be bounced up and down right off the bottom and if you can get one right in front of a fish, they’ll take it...maybe.
“There has been a good jig bite recently at Crow Butte,” Munden said. “In 60 to 70 feet of water.”
Munden also likes to pull deep-diving, minnow-shaped plugs like Flicker Minnows and Reef Runners. He tried those in some shallower water this past weekend in places that worked well in the early spring in past years, but this year so far, they’ve been unproductive.
When the water warms and the walleye get closer to spawning, the fish will move into the shallow waters and then the plugs will turn on, he believes.
And what triggers the walleye spawn?
“There are a couple theories,” Munden explained. “Some believe it is the first full moon in March that gets them started. Others think it is all based on water temperature.”
He saw no signs of spawning starting, and based on the 39-degree water temperatures in that part of the Columbia, he figures it may be late March or early April before they start.
Some anglers will fish at night for walleye. And if you’re looking for a true trophy walleye, one that drags the scales down into double digits, then night fishing is the best bet.
“If you want a really big walleye, then that’s the time to fish,” Munden said. “But you might get only one or two bites.”
Most of the night fishing on the Columbia is done closer to the Tri-Cities, near Finley and Wallula.
Down below the John Day Dam, the walleye fishing has been decent and maybe a bit more consistent than in the Columbia above the dam. The catch report from the Department of Fish and Wildlife on Monday showed their fish checkers checked 41 anglers in 18 boats who had caught 110 walleye last week.
A friend of mine fished below John Day on Saturday and he said the fishing was definitely not great, but he and a buddy ended up catching six nice walleye from 16 to 18 inches. They used chartreuse-colored prop jigs tipped with a night crawler, and chartreuse blade baits for their fish.
The days are getting longer, and warmer, and that means water temperatures in the rivers and lakes will start climbing, too. Warmer water will make all fish more active, including the popular walleyes of the Columbia.
If you can’t wait a few more weeks for the light-meated, great-tasting walleye to move into shallow waters, grab some propellor jigs, or some blade baits, and head for the deeper slots in the river below McNary or John Day Dam.
Veteran walleye anglers know, even if you only catch a few, you’ve got the makings for some incredible fish and chips, and a fun day of fishing.
