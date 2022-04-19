Last week was a very confusing week. It was confusing to the flora. It was confusing to the fauna. And it was very confusing to all of us humanoids.
Having snowfall, I mean a real snowfall, where it sticks and builds over time, in April, is an oddity. And the cold temperatures were so rare, we set records on at least two days for the lowest high temperature.
I feed a small covey of quail all winter long, and by mid-March they had pretty well started fending for themselves. Come Wednesday last week, though, they were all huddled around the place where I normally feed them, looking, well, confused.
Luckily, I had one last bag of feed that I hadn’t used, so I opened up the bird banquet hall again and had many repeat customers.
I didn’t talk to anyone out at the elk feeding station, but I assume that after those couple of 70-degree days we had two weeks ago, most of the elk started their journey to their summer grounds. Last week must have had the whole herd doing a U-turn.
Two weeks ago, I swear I saw a big flock of geese heading north. Last week, I witnessed what looked like the same flock of Canadas heading back south. And they were in a hurry.
As confused as the birds and animals seemed to be, the flowers and trees must have been even more baffled. My daffodils had just bloomed when the first three inches of snow had them bent over praying for sun. The snow would melt, and then here would come another few inches.
My tulips, which were just about the bloom, immediately slammed on the brakes.
The few cherry trees I have in my little orchard had to be the most confused of all. One day they are blooming and beautiful, with the bees buzzing around from flower to flower, and the next they are buried under a couple inches of snow.
The bees went back to their hives and took a week-long siesta, while the cherry blossoms fought hard to stay on the limbs. The bees are back now, but it all may be for naught.
The people were also very confused. None of the old-timers I talked with could remember anything like last week. Yes, some remembered snow in April a time or two, but nothing like last week, when day after day we got measurable snow fall.
I do remember snow falling in April once back in the late 1970’s. The reason I remember is it was the opening day of fishing season. Unlike today, back in those days, there was one day when all of the rivers and lakes opened for trout fishing. For anglers, it was anticipated almost as much as Christmas.
All the sporting goods stores had gigantic sales ahead of “opening day,” selling fishing rods and reels, lures, bait and everything else that someone might need to enjoy a day of fishing.
I was in my junior year at WSU, and even though I may have had a paper or two due, and a big test coming up, I did not want to miss the opening day of fishing season. So, I talked my roommate Rob Robillard, and friend Dave Larkey into going from Pullman to Beverly, so that we could fish at Lenice Lake on the opener.
We loaded a few things, including a cheap Hibachi, a $29 tent, sleeping bags and air mattresses, along with our fishing gear into Robillard’s little Toyota Corolla and off we went.
Back then, for some unknown stupid reason, the opening day of fishing season was always on a Sunday. So we took our time on Saturday driving to Lenice. We found a relatively flat spot to park, pitched our tent, blew up the air mattresses and got ready to hit the lake at first light Sunday morning.
That evening, we cooked hot dogs on the Hibachi, and with nothing better to do, went to bed.
I can’t remember if the heavy rains came before or after my air mattress went flat. The tent leaked. We got soaked. And soon the three of us were huddled in Robillard’s tiny Toyota, with the car and heater running.
The rain never did let up. We were tired, wet and so hungry, we actually ate cold hot dogs, because none of us wanted to get out and try to light the Hibachi. It was the worst.
On our drive home we hit snow in a few places. Not bad. Not sticking like last week. But I’ll never forget that little fishing trip in the rain and snow.
By the way, this Saturday is the opening of fishing season in ...such as it is. Hundreds of lakes around the state open for fishing. The lakes in our area are open year-round and should be freshly stocked with trout. But still, opening day is a little anticlimactic, and should be uneventful.
That is unless it snows again. Then we’ll all be confused all over again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.