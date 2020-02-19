YAKIMA, Wash. — If you like to catch and eat walleye, bass and channel catfish, there may be no better time to be an angler in Washington State than right now. It was just announced that, as of this past Monday, anglers are allowed to keep more bass, walleye and channel catfish in their daily limit at some 77 lakes around the state.
Additionally, the size and daily limits on walleye, bass and channel catfish have been totally lifted on all rivers, streams and beaver ponds statewide. That means you can catch as many as you want, no matter the size.
In the lakes the limit on largemouth bass was raised from 5 to 10 daily, with only one over 17 inches in length. Now you can keep 15 smallmouth bass, with only one over 14 inches. The daily walleye limit went from 8 to 16 fish a day, with only one over 22 inches. And the catfish limit doubled, from 5 to 10 fish per angler per day, with no minimum size restrictions.
The list of the 77 lakes where the new rules are now in effect can be found on the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website. The majority of the lakes are located on the west side of the state, so won’t have a big influence on local anglers, but the lifting of limits on the rivers will for sure.
These three species are not native to Washington waters and there is some evidence that they prey on salmon and steelhead smolt. The rule changes come as a result of legislation passed last year to help aid in the endangered southern resident killer whale population along the Washington coast. The orcas feed on salmon in the ocean, and with low numbers of both wales, and salmon, the removal of the predatory walleye, bass and catfish is deemed as one solution to help alleviate this problem.
Depending on who you talk to, unfortunately the new rules will most likely have very little effect on bringing the salmon back very quickly, as there are a whole bunch of other things that have as much or more influence on the salmon runs. But it is something, and will make lawmakers feel good about it.
Many walleye fishing enthusiasts are not so sure that it is going to help at all. In the first place, taking predatory fish out of lakes where salmon don’t reside makes no sense. Or at least it makes no sense to say that it is helping the salmon runs and the orcas.
Yes, the walleye, bass, catfish and salmon all co-mingle in the rivers, primarily the Snake, Columbia and a few others, including the Yakima, so there has to be some predation. But again, talk to walleye anglers and they will tell you they find very few salmon smolts in the stomachs of the walleye they clean.
Most walleye anglers are happy to take a few walleye to eat, but they release the really big fish, as they are the ones propagating. So based on that, it is likely we will never reduce the number of walleye in the river systems enough to actually make much of a difference.
It is even more evident that reducing bass and catfish populations in the river is a pretty big hill to climb. Compared to other species that anglers target, bass and catfish are pretty low on the hit list. There are several reasons for this.
First, not many people realize that bass are good to eat. They definitely are, by the way, but for generations of anglers in the Northwest, trout, salmon and steelhead have been revered for their table quality, and bass have fallen down near the “scrap fish” category.
Plus, if you watch bass fishing on TV, the anglers release the fish quickly after landing them. It is what they do. Hundreds of bass tournaments around the country, including several here in the Northwest, advocate catch-and-release. So, it is a “thing” with many bass anglers. Catching them to eat, to get them out of the system, is just not a common occurrence.
Maybe that will change. But again, there have to be tens, maybe even hundreds of thousands of bass in the river system, and the “catch and keep all you can” mandate is going to take some time, if it is ever accepted, to make any kind of an impact.
Channel catfish are also excellent eating, but of the three species listed, they are probably the least targeted. That could change too, but it is unlikely.
So, if you enjoy catching and eating walleye, bass and catfish, the new rulings are great news. If you are an orca and you like catching and eating salmon, the new rulings will probably leave you wanting a whole lot more.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 25 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com