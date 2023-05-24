Over the years I have been fortunate to have had several great dogs share my life.
All could best be described as hunting dogs, but in reality, they were also family pets. None could be called fishing dogs, or boat dogs.
I’ve seen dozens and dozens of boat dogs through the years. All seemed to be quite happy about being out on the water with their humans.
The dogs that are hunting dogs and boat dogs are usually very attentive to what is going on around them, watching the ducks and geese swim around, and the other birds flying by.
Some boat dogs get extremely excited when one of the humans in their boat hooks a fish. Many times over the years I have watched, and listened, as a dog, or maybe two, starts to bark and jump around when they know someone in the boat is fighting a fish.
A few years ago, I watched a yellow lab get so excited about the fish splashing around near the boat, that the dog jumped in to try to retrieve it. The guy fighting the fish yarded the dog back into the boat, only to have it spin around and jump in again to go after the fish.
My friend, Jeff Witkowski, a fishing guide up on Lake Chelan, famously had a Lab named Jack that would actually retrieve trout when he was fishing off the banks of some of the lakes around Eastern Washington. When the trout was reeled close to shore Jeff would tell Jack to fetch, and the dog would jump in, swim underwater and come up with the trout.
I have always thought it would be fun to have one of our dogs on a fishing trip, but I just never tried to bring one along. All of that changed recently. Because of changing circumstances within our household, either my black Lab Bailey was going to have accompany me on some upcoming salmon fishing trips, or I wasn’t going to be able to go fishing.
So, three weeks ago, Bailey and I loaded up in the truck and headed to the Wind River to jump into my buddy Doug Jewett’s new boat for a couple of days of fishing.
Now, Bailey, who is pushing eight, is pretty easygoing, and she is always up for a ride. Little did she know she was going to have to spend hours upon hours bobbing around in a boat.
I guess you can teach old dogs new tricks, because Bailey jumped right into Doug’s boat like she’d done it a hundred times. She sat and watched as we put dyed shrimp on spinners and deployed them into the muddy waters at the mouth of the Wind River.
And she watched with interest, making sure to stay out of the way of all the fish-fighting commotion when we hooked a fish.
Once a fish was landed, she’d come over and give it a sniff, then go back and lay down out of the way.
She’s smelled salmon, steelhead, walleye and trout a hundred times when I have come home with some in the cooler so that wasn’t new to her.
Over the next week, Bailey fished with me and several other guys in my boat. I got the impression she was okay with it, but if she’d been given the choice between being in the boat, which sometimes was bouncing pretty good in the heavy waves, or being at home, lounging on the couch, she would have opted for the latter.
But she didn’t have the choice. She rode out some rain and hailstorms, often times climbing under a blue tarp I’d set up to get her out of the weather.
She sat in the sun too, and watched the geese flying overhead, and the swallows zipping around trying to catch insects. And she was very interested in other dogs, in other boats, as they trolled by.
Bailey’s favorite times of the day were when we went to shore so she could stretch her legs and check out all the new smells.
When I bring my shotgun and other hunting gear out, Bailey gets very excited. It means we’re going to do something she loves to do.
When the fishing rods and tackle box comes out, Bailey has a different reaction. She is totally uninterested.
In hindsight, I guess I should have started her as a fishing dog when she was younger. Maybe she would have learned to look forward to being in the boat, possibly even barking with excitement when a fish was hooked.
I’m guessing it wouldn’t have mattered. As she approaches her senior years, about the only thing that gets Bailey excited any more is the scent of a rooster pheasant.
A boat ride with a fat spring chinook salmon flopping around on the deck is, well, ho-hum.
Bailey might not be a boat dog, but she’s the closest thing I’ve ever had to one. I appreciate her willingness to put up with it.
Otherwise, we both would have been lounging on the couch the last few weeks.
