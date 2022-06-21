Way back in the day, back when we only had three television channels, being able to watch hunting or fishing on TV was a rarity.
There just wasn’t much to watch for those of us who enjoyed those outdoor pursuits.
When I was a kid there was a show that did show some hunting and fishing. It was on Sunday afternoon on ABC, and it was called “The American Sportsman.”
The show was hosted by Curt Gowdy and featured Hollywood actors, or sports stars as guests, who would enjoy some outdoor activity, including hunting and fishing, around North America.
I loved that show and couldn’t wait for it to come on each week. I can still remember watching Bing Crosby and Phil Harris hunting for pheasants somewhere in the Midwest.
They chatted and walked behind pointing dogs and got lots of shots at roosters. For a 13-year-old kid who lived for hunting, it seemed an unattainable dream to be able to do that. I didn’t care that much about the stars of the show, but I sure enjoyed watching the hunting.
Zoom ahead some fifty years and now there are dozens and dozens of hunting and fishing shows on TV. There are channels that only run shows about outdoor pursuits. Maybe because there are just so many of them, I don’t watch any of them with any regularity.
My wife, Terri, might disagree with that statement. She believes the Outdoor Channel is on our TV way too much.
Yes, it is on a lot, but most of the time I am not watching it. It is just on.
The outdoor shows that do catch my attention are the ones that focus on cooking fish and game. Not that I am trying to replicate the recipes on the TV shows, but it is enlightening to see the different ways fish and game can be prepared.
For a long time, I was of the belief that venison, specifically deer meat, was not very good. In fact, when I was younger, I stopped hunting deer because I didn’t want to shoot something I wasn’t going to eat.
Then, after learning how to take care of the deer meat correctly in the field, and how to cook it properly, I really got back to hunting deer.
One of my favorite outdoor television shows is actually produced in England. The host of the show owns a restaurant in London, and he is always hunting for different game that he then prepares and serves to the patrons at his establishment.
Every dish looks so good, and if I was just a bit more into it, I’d try to prepare some venison, and other game, like he does.
My biggest concern, though, is I’d mess it up somehow and I’d end up being greatly disappointed.
Some shows, like “MeatEater,” are not quite as fancy. Steve Rinella, the star of the show, will almost always cook some part of the animal he bags right away.
He’ll build a fire and throw some cut of meat or organ on a makeshift grill and cook it up. Some looks pretty good. Others, like the coyote or jackrabbit he cooked and ate, not so much.
And he is big on cooking parts of the animal that some of us don’t or won’t eat. I can see cooking the heart and liver.
Many people enjoy those organs. I just can’t make myself eat them. Maybe I should try harder.
Another outdoor cooking show features a guy who is a true hunter-gatherer. He hunts and fishes, with mixed success, and he is always picking berries, dandelion leaves and other natural roots, forbs and herbs.
Then he cooks it all up and serves it to friends and family. Again, the food looks good, and I am sure it is an incredibly healthy way to eat, but it seems like an awful lot of work for one meal.
My guess is it is not very sustainable. Most of the items he gathers are only available for short periods during the year, and it takes a great deal of time to collect, which most of us just don’t have.
As I watch the show, I’m always thankful to know I can run to the market for fresh carrots, potatoes and lettuce to use with some venison steaks. Maybe it’s not quite as satisfying as going into the woods and procuring all the ingredients for a healthy meal, but I might argue that some fresh Yakima Valley asparagus and a piece of just-caught spring chinook salmon is every bit as healthy, and I can guarantee it is just as enjoyable to eat.
As I think back on the days of my youth, it is obvious many things have changed in the outdoor world, both on TV and in real life. One thing I know for sure is the 13-year-old me would be amazed at how much hunting and fishing I’ve enjoyed over the years, including trips that would have made some incredible TV shows, and might have even had made Curt Gowdy and Bing Crosby envious.
