My sons asked me the other day what I might have on my Christmas wish list.
Normally throughout the year I will see something one of my buddies has, or something on one of the hunting or fishing TV shows and I think that would be nice to have. So, I sometimes have an item or two on my list.
More often, though, by the time a gift-giving occasion comes along, I will have totally forgotten the item. So, again this year, when my kids asked what I might like for Christmas, I had very little to suggest.
I told them that after that past two weeks, with all the snow and cold, I was wishing for a pineapple express topped off with some chinook winds. A white Christmas will be nice, but come Dec. 26, I’ll definitely be ready for some green grass and sweatshirt weather.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t help with something to wrap for dear old dad, so I started thinking about some of the times I have been hunting or fishing and was in a situation where I would have liked to have a certain item.
This subfreezing weather reminded me of a duck hunt about 30 years ago when my good friend Doug Jewett and I had what might have been the perfect hunt. Well, it was almost perfect. We about froze our fingers off.
We set up our blinds in a slough just off the Columbia River near Paterson as an Arctic blast blew in, sending the ducks right into our decoys. We ended up getting our limits of ducks, a couple bonus geese and what had to be close to frostbite on the tips of our fingers.
On that day I would have paid just about anything for a good handwarmer.
Today, there are chemical handwarmers that heat up when being exposed to the air. They work fine and I would have loved to have some of those back in the day.
There are some other, more modern hand-warming options out there. Today, there are some small handwarmers that incorporate technology to make them heat up to 140 degrees and hold the heat for several hours.
These would be perfect for just about anyone who does anything outdoors in the colder temperatures.
Several companies make these handwarmers that can be charged up and will last pretty close to a full winter’s day. And most of them can also charge your cellphone out in the boat or in the duck blind.
Karecel, Beskar, Ocoopa, Hotdot and EVSA all make a version of the new rechargeable handwarmers and they all run between $25 and $30.
Then, as I looked out at the piles of snow next to the driveway, I started wishing for July and reminisced on some of the fun fishing trips from last summer, when the sun was shining and it was nice and warm.
Sometimes I end up fishing on one of my friends’ boats. They have nice, big boats, but when you show up with a clothing bag, a tackle box or two, a couple of fishing rods and a cooler that takes two people to lift, it seems a bit much. Luckily my friends are nice enough not to say anything about all the stuff I bring along.
Just jumping in for a day of fishing, a smaller cooler for some water, sodas, and a couple of sandwiches would seem more prudent.
All my current small coolers are more like transportation devices. For fishing in July or August around here, the cheap plastic coolers just don’t cut it.
There is nothing worse than eating a warm turkey sandwich. I have a delicate digestive system as it is. Introducing some food-borne pathogens due to lack of refrigeration is just asking for trouble.
Having a portable lunch cooler that is, in fact, a cooler, would be nice to have. Yeti, the company that makes high quality, really expensive coolers, has a small, soft-sided cooler that would be perfect.
But it comes at a cost of $200. A little rich for my blood, although, when you think about it, how much would you pay to avoid a painful gastric event?
Another option is a soft-sided coolor made by a company called Cleaver Made. They say it will keep items at 40 degrees for several hours in summer temperatures.
The cooler lists for $39. Something to think about.
Finally, if you have a person on your Christmas list who is a dog lover, and/or a bird hunter, might I suggest a just-released book titled “A Dog Life Well Lived.” List this under shameless self-promotion, as this is a book I wrote about all the dogs I have had in my life, and it includes many humorous, scary, and interesting stories from my time with these wonderful canines.
Some of the stories have appeared in this column over the years, and others will be new to readers. The book is available at local bookstores and at some area hardware stores. It is also available for Kindle through Amazon.
For us procrastinators there is still plenty of time to shop before Christmas. But it is always nice to have something in mind when it is time to hit the stores. Hope this helps.
