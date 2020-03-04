I don’t remember ever spending so much time trying to figure out what to feed my hunting dogs. Used to be you would just go to the store, get a 50-pound bag of dog food, throw some in their dishes and let them eat.
Oh how times have changed. Or at least they have changed at my house.
Because there are now so many choices of different kinds of dog foods, a person can spend an inordinate amount of time trying to figure out what is the best dog food to feed. Do you feed grain-free food? Do you feed high protein food? Do you feed foods with vitamin additives?
It gets very confusing.
Again, when I was younger, and was trying to feed a family first, spending a bunch of money on dog food was not possible. Plus, back then, there were only a very few choices. Start doing some research on the internet now though and you’ll discover that for every dog food expert out there, there are six different foods that are recommended.
I used to chuckle at my mom when she would feed steak and chicken to her little Havanese. The dog wouldn’t eat her kibble, so my mom — worried that her pup would starve to death — would scurry about the kitchen fixing Molly prime cuts of beef and fowl.
At the time I thought, “that dog is eating way better than I did as a kid.”
And I would tell my mom if she just left the kibble out and stopped feeding Molly the fancy people meats, sooner or later the dog would get hungry enough and would eat “her” food.
Zoom ahead 10 years, we are now cooking up chicken to put in with our Labs’ meals. But I am doing it for a different reason. I feel like, especially during the busy hunting season, the added protein helps sustain their active lifestyle. Plus, my Lab Bailey is incredibly picky when it comes time to eat so, most of the time the chicken will entice her to eat.
I believe there are dog foods out there that contain everything our dogs need to live a healthy, happy, active life, but trying to figure it all out can be exhausting.
After reading a while back that a grain-free diet is what a working dog needs, I switched Bailey over to a high-dollar, grain-free food. And I fed it to her for about a year.
Then, all of a sudden I started reading about problems some dogs were having with a type of dog heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy, which some experts were beginning to believe might be related to grain-free diets. So, once again I was spun into a quandary on what to feed Bailey.
While the experts believe some breeds of dogs are predisposed to DCM, Labradors weren’t one of them. But a surge in cases in Labradors, as well as some other breeds that weren’t predisposed to the heart problems, pointed to a potential link to grain-free diets.
More recently some of the top researchers and veterinarians are saying it is not just an issue of grain-free diets, but there are other new foods and ingredients that may be playing a part. The new term for this is “BEG” diets, including some boutique company foods, with exotic ingredients, as well as grain-free diets.
The potential link between BEG diets and heart issues may be due to ingredients used to replace grains in grain-free diets, such as lentils or chickpeas, but also may be due to other common ingredients commonly found in BEG diets, such as exotic meats, vegetables and fruits.
Scientists and veterinarians who are researching all of this are saying that although there appears to be an association between DCM and BEG diets, the relationship has not yet been proven, and other factors may be equally or more important.
So, it seems, nobody really knows for sure, but it has made me even more vigilant about what I am feeding my pooches.
One website I found to be very helpful in all of this is called Dog Food Advisor. The site is independent and gives an unbiased analysis of almost every dog food out there, and rates dog foods based on their ingredients, ingredient levels and other factors. They rate puppy foods, adult foods and senior dog foods, both dry foods and wet foods, and they include any recalls that might come down from the FDA and other sources.
These recalls include treats and chews. For instance, several listings in the last six months are about pig ear chews and treats. Several brands are listed for recall, and one warning from the FDA last July says “do not buy or feed ANY pig ear pet treats”. It seems the treats weren’t harming pets but have been linked to over 125 cases of salmonella in humans in over 30 states, including Washington.
You can sign up on the Dog Food Advisor website to have any recalls sent you immediately via email. The company promises it will not share your email address with anyone else.
The foods we are feeding our pets have come a long way in recent years. For good and bad it seems. It used to be a whole lot easier, that’s for sure.