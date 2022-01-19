A new final design and approval from the city leave fundraising as the only major hurdle remaining for a local group’s efforts to build a pump track in Yakima.
Single Track Alliance of Yakima president Pat Huwe and vice president Will Hollingbery believe their vision could become a reality at Randall Park South by next summer, but they’ll need plenty of help from the community. Donations of money along with concrete and asphalt will be critical to cover the cost of a privately funded project with a price tag of more than $1 million.
It took only a week to raise the $10,000 necessary to fund the design created by American Ramp Solutions, a Missouri-based company affiliated with Sweden’s Velosolutions. Their designers took input from the community last June and came back with an idea for two side-by-side pump tracks, a smaller one for expert bikers featuring several jumps and a larger track with a beginner section and an ADA component so it’s accessible for everyone.
“We’ve seen these built smaller before and they’re really cool,” Hollingbery said. “But we think our community deserves this.”
Huwe said that would make it far larger than the first Pacific Northwest pump track in Leavenworth, and the closest comparably sized track is a 270 meter long one in Redmond, Ore. The looping tracks with slopes and angled curves built to eliminate pedaling would be open to any non-motorized vehicles on wheels, including scooters, skateboards and wheelchairs.
Hollingbery joined Yakima parks and recreation manager Ken Wilkinson at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, where council members unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding for the project. The city plans to provide the minimal maintenance required and will also help by setting up a tax-deferred account through the Yakima Valley Community Foundation to which anyone can donate and earn tax deductions.
“We are heading up, directing the construction of it and everything,” Huwe said, noting STAY can also accept tax-deductible donations as a nonprofit. “But we did want to make sure it was in a location that was on public property and had the city’s blessing so we don’t get shut down.”
Wilkinson said the city’s eager to see a new attraction next to the dog park, and the pump track’s drawn positive reactions from community members. Several said they’ve gone to Leavenworth just to check out the pump track and Wilkinson said one father drove to Yakima from Grandview for June’s public input meeting.
Hollingbery emphasized to councilmembers a pump track would be a valuable tourism resource, capable of drawing people who would drive from hours away. It’s an attraction Wilkinson expects to be available to anyone, regardless of age or ability level.
He estimated the cost of the pump tracks to be $800,000, and Hollingberry said the surrounding area, including sidewalks and a parking lot, would cost another $250,000. Yakima-based firm HLA Engineering plans to donate its services for those aspects, and STAY’s hoping community connections on its six-person board of directors will make it possible to find companies to donate materials like asphalt and concrete, which Hollingbery said would cover a third of the cost.
Grants and private donations should cover the remainder of the project, and the city’s MOU along with a completed design should give STAY a boost in its grant applications. Hollingbery and Huwe expressed confidence others will recognize the potential return on investment, noting if they raise the money quickly enough construction could begin as soon as this summer.
“I think that parents of children are going to pay for it,” Hollingbery said. “I think we’re in a stronger position now for getting grants than we’ve ever been.”
Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Kate Smith contributed to this story.
