For 43 years I had a pretty typical routine. Monday through Friday I would be up by seven o’ clock, get ready for work, head out the door by eight and put in my eight or nine hours, before heading home.
Weekends were spent with kids' stuff, yard work, and, when time allowed, some hunting and fishing.
That routine all changed about a year ago when I retired from the everyday grind. Now, I am on a new schedule. One that is not dictated by work duties or kids' activities. Today my schedule is now set by a black dog name Bailey.
As I sit here and think about it, I wonder how this all happened.
Here is what my typical day looks like now:
6:30 a.m.: Bailey wakes up, stretches, wanders into the bedroom and stares at me. This means she is ready to go out for her morning potty walk. Sometimes I am up and reading the paper, but other times I’m trying to get in just a few minutes more of sleep. Nope, not going to happen.
6:45 a.m.: After making a perimeter check of our little two-acre orchard, Bailey is ready to play. So, we go grab the retrieving dummy and play fetch. At this time, we work on our commands, including hand signals, which are old hat to her. This is pure fun for her, but it also helps keep her in shape.
7 a.m.: Somewhere in the next half hour, after catching her breath, Bailey is ready to go for our morning ride. I’m not quite sure how this all got started, but now we jump in the truck and head for town, where I get my morning caffeine, and Bailey and I share a chicken strip. If I lollygag a bit around the house before we go for our morning ride, she will come and sit and stare at me until I remember it is time to go.
7:30 a.m.: Home from our jaunt to town, I head upstairs to take care of emails or write on a book or column, while Bailey takes her first nap of the day.
10 a.m.: Nap over, Bailey comes up to the writing room and sits and stares at me, telling me she needs to go for another walk. Actually, it is a good reminder for me to get up and move, too. This is the time when we head to the orchard to mow or fix irrigation risers or whatever else needs to be done.
Noon: We stop for a lunch break. Bailey gets a snack, and within minutes she is into her second nap of the day. This nap will be a good one. If I’m tinkering around the house doing some chores or working on the computer, she’ll nap for hours, sometimes until three or four o’clock.
4 p.m.: Time for another walk. Bailey will come remind me, and off we go. This will be the shortest of three walks in a row, with another perimeter check of the orchard.
5:00 p.m.: Dinner time for dogs. Our old, now-departed Lab, Tessa, was a fanatic about eating at five. Bailey, who can take or leave eating, got into the five o’ clock feeding time during the Tessa years, and continues to come tell me it is time to be fed, even though most of the time she will let the food sit in her bowl until the spirit and hunger moves her.
6 p.m.: Post dinner walk. She may not have eaten, but Bailey is ready for our long walk of the day. We’ll walk through the orchards around us and spend time searching for rock chucks and squirrels. It is the most fun time of day, except for maybe the play time in the morning.
6:45 p.m.: Nap number three. For Bailey, not for me, unfortunately. It’s a short nap, but hey, a nap’s a nap.
8 p.m.: Time for yet another perimeter check. Who knows what creatures have wandered into our yard and surroundings in the past few hours, but it is all worth checking out.
9 p.m.: One last quick walk for the last potty before bed time. If Terri and I get caught up in the Mariners game or some other program, and Bailey is ready for bed, she will once again come and remind us it is time to go out. If we’re not quite ready for bed, Bailey will head for hers and crash.
After doing this for almost a year now, I guess Bailey has me pretty well trained. I’m not sure what she does during the days I’m off fishing. But I believe she misses it. It’s a routine, and if I forget one of the times, she is right there to remind me.
Frankly, it has been good for me, too. No longer needing to be at work each morning, Bailey’s walk and play time gets me up and going. And, the walking doesn’t hurt anything either. As hunting season grows closer, we’ll up our daily play and training time, and the distance of our walks.
My daily routines used to be set around work and family activities. Today, a very punctual black Labrador retriever sets the schedule. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
