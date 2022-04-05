A small crowd of Cowiche Canyon Conservancy members, volunteers and friends gathered near Snow Mountain Ranch’s parking lot to watch 16 acres burn Saturday afternoon.
Yakima Fire Chief Deputy DJ Goldsmith oversaw the Conservancy’s first prescribed burn with the help of 45-50 firefighters from Yakima, Highland, Naches and the Nile. It represented one of several prescribed fires scheduled for this spring throughout the region to try to use fire for good and diminish the risks of catastrophic wildfires.
“We’re starting to reintroduce it, going through that aspect and showing that we can have good fires like this,” Goldsmith said. “We live in a fire ecosystem. We need fire.”
He jumped at the training opportunity when the Conservancy reached out looking for way to deal with rye grass that had taken over since staff planted seed on Snow Mountain Ranch’s old alfalfa and hay fields. With no elk or other animals to graze, CCC project manager Megan Whiteside said the tallgrass posed a significant fire hazard and became too dense for nesting birds, according to a survey prior to the burn.
They partnered with Washington Resource Conservation and Development Council executive director Ryan Anderson to determine fire would be the best solution. Goldsmith took into account the ecological concerns as he devised a burn plan, which included using trails as fire breaks to avoid disrupting any soil.
“We worked with WDFW biologists to mitigate impacts to (nesting birds) and they were kind of like, ‘the earlier in March the better,” Whiteside said. “But we had such a cold snap in March and DJ actually was concerned about the amount of dead, dry fuel and he just wanted to get a little more green up so it’d kind of cool things down, slow it down, so we ended up pushing it to April.”
Goldsmith said everyone on his crew possessed wildland fire experience, but some were new to prescribed fire, so the burn provided an ideal setting to learn more about fire behavior in controlled conditions. When the wind unexpectedly switched and pushed the fire in a different direction, firefighters were prepared and easily kept it contained.
Building that local knowledge continues to be critical for increasing capacity throughout the state as a key part of fighting worsening wildfire seasons. The Yakima area saw firsthand the damage and smoke disruptions those fires can bring with the Evans Canyon Fire in 2020 and the Schneider Springs Fire in 2021.
Goldsmith said he’s sent several firefighters to learn at past training exchanges near Roslyn hosted by the Washington Prescribed Fire Council. Chair Chris Martin said the organization plans to host an “on-call” version this spring, featuring burns on land owned by the Central Cascades Forest — managed by The Nature Conservancy — and the city of Roslyn.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife prescribed fire manager Matt Eberlein said he’s down about seven people on what should be a 16-person staff for the region, but they’re still hoping to carry out some burns this spring. They’ve targeted multiple areas identified in past seasons, including 120 acres in Cougar Canyon and 90 acres in the Oak Creek drainage on the Oak Creek Wildlife Area west of Naches.
“It seemed like things opened up earlier this year,” Eberlein said. “Mid-March there was a fair amount of snow out there and we had a good rain and that really made things melt off all across Eastern Washington.”
He expects the prescribed fire season to last until about mid-June and said private contractors should be able to offer some assistance. Oak Creek’s the second priority for the region after 500 acres on the Colockum Wildlife Area 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee.
If possible, crews may also burn 320 acres of the LT Murray Wildlife Area about 15 miles west of Ellensburg. Eberlein said the prescribed fires won’t cause any trail or road closures and any smoke for neighboring residents or towns, such as Naches, should be minimal.
Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said the agency’s newly created prescribed fire program that launched in 2021 plans to do a burn in the Taneum State Forest around Elk Heights. Martin’s encouraged by the progress made at DNR since public lands commissioner Hilary Franz took over in January 2017.
“I think the program got delayed at least a year by Covid,” Martin said. “So coming into an agency that had essentially a prohibition on burning for over 15 years...when you take a step back and realize the hiring challenges, and Covid, all that, I think it’s a pretty impressive launch.”
The US Forest Service also plans to implement some burns this spring in four different units west of Naches. Much like for the WDFW, some of those plans are carried over from last year and could be delayed until next fall if necessary.
Goldsmith said it’s still sometimes a challenge to convince people of the benefits of fire and Martin acknowledged the difficulties of hiring staff for certain positions. He’s hopeful that will improve soon and emphasized the importance of an “all hands, all lands” approach as different groups work towards the same goal of putting more fire on the landscape to minimize its devastating effects in eastern Washington’s hot, dry summers.
Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com.
