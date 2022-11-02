ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season.
Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps set up camp before the nine-day season began on Saturday. Most of these hunters took the additional step of reserving their spot at the wind farm, Kittitas County’s only privately owned land made available through the wildlife department’s private lands access program.
“(It provides) limited access so you’ve got a more limited number of folks on the ground at a given time, so that helps with safety,” said master hunter Jim Huckabay, who’s hunted elk in the area since long before Wild Horse purchased its 7,800 acres in 2005. “It gives you better odds of finding the critter that you’re looking for and there’s just something about having a sense that somebody’s watching the ground, that somebody cares about it.”
Wildlife department biologist Seth Hulett wants more people to enjoy those benefits, especially in areas with ideal hunting conditions. He’s constantly working to create opportunities and develop relationships with private landowners in Yakima, Kittitas, Benton and Franklin counties.
Benefits for all
Landowners can choose from a variety of options, including the basic ‘Feel Free to Hunt’ that allows hunters to access properties without acquiring any additional permissions.
‘Register to Hunt’ properties require hunters to sign in and sign out before entering. ‘Hunt by Reservation’ allows landowners and WDFW to limit use by capping the number of available reservation permits, which must be acquired in advance.
The most strict option, ‘hunt by written permission’, requires hunters to contact the landowner directly and obtain a signature before hunting on the property. That’s the only option in Yakima County, available on five different properties ranging from 740 to 2,366 acres.
Hulett said two landowners are in the process of re-enrolling through the ‘Register to Hunt’ program.
WDFW provides assistance for landowners who sign up to allow access, including habitat restoration and putting them in touch with local conservation partners, such as the Kittitas County Field and Stream Club. Hulett said on rare occasions landowners may get some funding for extra work, but those conservation benefits aren’t always enough to persuade people to join.
“Sometimes you’ll have a landowner that really isn’t interested in the program until something happens on his land,” Hulett said. “A big plus for these landowners is the enforcement side and the other side of that is the liability side.”
Washington code states landowners allowing access through WDFW aren’t liable for any injuries on their property, unless it’s a known hazard that was hidden by the property owners.
Enforcement is critical at Wild Horse, where special rules keep hunters certain distances away from wind turbines and other valuable structures. Puget Sound Energy’s Wild Horse senior wind resource advisor, Jennifer Galbraith, said they’ve seen no vandalism or farm equipment stolen by hunters on the facility’s 11,000 acres, which includes land owned by WDFW and the Department of Natural Resources but managed by PSE.
“I think for the most part, hunters follow the rules, they know what they’re doing and they know that if they break the rules they won’t be allowed to hunt anymore,” Galbraith said. “I think there’s an understanding that we have opened up this private land to hunting and that if there is an issue that it would potentially impact their ability to hunt here in the future.”
Hunters can park anywhere along Beacon Ridge Road, which winds through the property, but then it’s time to get out and hike. Hulett said one of the biggest problems on private lands is hunters not following walk-in only rules that prevent motorized vehicles, and unlike Wild Horse, most landowners don’t allow scouting prior to hunting season.
Room for growth
Recruiting is an ongoing challenge for Hulett, who said Yakima County’s available private lands stay fairly steady as some participants leave while others join the program.
He’s hoping to add 30,000 more acres in the region but acknowledged lately that’s been an uphill battle. Lower payments from Conservation Reserve Programs and more farmers trying to take advantage of rising wheat prices mean less incentives for people to open their lands, plus recent droughts made it more difficult to establish quality wildlife habitat.
Former Kittitas Field and Stream Club president Deborah Essman said she’s also seen those changing mindsets in Kittitas County, where 80% of the land is already public, the highest number in the state. Essman’s focus on maintaining access becomes a challenge when owners of small portions of roads decide to put up gates, preventing outdoor users from passing through.
“The important thing to think about with hunters and anglers is that we still are the No. 1 supporters of conservation in this country, probably in the world,” Essman said. “So we think it’s really important that people understand that hunting and fishing is conservation and that partnering with private and public entities so that we continue to have access is really, really important to us.”
Huckaby remembers plenty of skepticism from hunters when Puget Sound Energy initially purchased the land for its wind farm in 2005 and promised to keep it open for public use. But both he and Essman said PSE’s since proven its commitment to being a good neighbor.
Land owned by WDFW and DNR surround the facility, so Galbreath said it only made sense to allow similar recreational use on their property. They worked with WDFW to develop the plan for opening the land and although hunters can’t camp on the wind farm itself, many of them stay just to the north on the Quilomene Wildlife Area during hunting season.
“It’s been a fantastic experience,” Galbraith said. “It’s been a great partnership with the hunting community.”
Elk season drew so many hunters they switched to a reservation system several years ago, limiting access to 50 hunters per day. Each person can have only three active reservations at one time, and Hulett said the first three days generally fill up within an hour of when they become available two weeks in advance.
No limits exist for other seasons and Galbraith said hunters can enjoy the same seasons that exist on surrounding public lands, including black bear, deer and chukar. Huckaby said it’s a great success story of how a public-private cooperative can serve the common goals of protecting land and managing local wildlife populations.
“They have not only kept the access, they’ve made the roads better for people to get through,” Huckaby said. “This has been honestly a classic example of the best relationship, from my perspective, for hunters and outdoor users that we could have.”
