Repair work two years in the making will finally begin soon on the Yakima River Canyon’s nearly 100-year-old suspension bridge.
Bureau of Land Management recreation planner Diane Priebe said the Umtanum Creek recreation site closure, originally scheduled for Monday, will begin just as soon as contractors can start work on the 220-foot pedestrian bridge. Although its appearance won’t change, the bridge should feel more secure when the site opens again next spring, tentatively scheduled for May 14.
“We’re excited to finally be able to do the project but we’re sad that people are not going to be able to access their favorite spots down there,” Priebe said. “But it’ll make it better in the long run.”
Plans initially called for construction to go from October to December in 2018, and the project got delayed again after it was moved to spring 2019. Those efforts took a key step towards becoming a reality this year, when the bureau secured $800,000 in deferred maintenance funds this year.
The Evans Canyon Fire cast new doubt onto the project, which Priebe said the bureau initially hoped to complete by the end of winter. Still, they feel fortunate to be able to move forward after firefighters worked hard to clear brush and keep the flames from reaching a wooden ramp leading up to the west side of the bridge.
Warm weather will be needed for a complementary project to pave over the access road and paint new lines on the parking lot. Priebe said it’s possible warmer weather in early spring could allow the site to open in advance of the deadline.
Realigning the light blue suspension towers, adding new support beams and bracing and tensioning of the support structure will be the top priorities needed to keep the bridge safe for visitors. Crews also plan to install a new deck and railing made from juniper wood, replacing the deteriorating pressure-treated wood.
“We have considerations for fish in the river and so we were really interested in not using wood or other materials that were chemically treated and could be an issue with the fish habitat,” Priebe said. “It allows the wood to last for a lot longer just with the natural oils that are in the wood.”
Priebe said the bureau hopes to acquire funds to improve the site’s popular boat ramp used by boaters and those floating the Yakima River, but it won’t be accessible during the closure. Hikers can still reach the recreation area on the other side of the river either by traveling about eight miles from the Umtanum Creek Falls trailhead, or more than 15 miles from the Yakima Skyline trailhead in Selah.
Rainshadow Running’s annual 25K and 50K trail races, which start and finish at Umtanum every April, won’t be held in 2021. Priebe said the organization had already considered canceling the event due to the burn, so the closure made it an easy decision to not host any races until April 2022.
Preserving history
The story of how the Umtanum Creek bridge came to be begins in 1925, when workers constructed a road through the Yakima River Canyon.
To create easier access to isolated railroad outposts on the river’s opposite side, three suspension bridges were built at Roza, Wymer and Umtanum, according to the BLM’s Northern Pacific Railway Umtanum Suspension Footbridge Historic Property Report. Those stations were razed in the 1960s and '70s, and removal of two of the footbridges eventually followed.
Only the bridge at Umtanum remained, providing access to what would eventually become the Wenas Wildlife area, managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Through the years the BLM fulfilled basic maintenance needs, such as tightening screws, redocking, and even repainting in 2021. A significant revamping occurred in 1987 under the supervision of the bureau and the wildlife department.
Any work done on the bridge that first appeared on maps in 1931 must comply with the Secretary of the Interior’s Rehabilitation and Restoration standards. Those guarantee the bridge historic character can be appreciated by visitors for years to come.