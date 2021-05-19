Sol Shine Nature Preschool students said goodbye last Friday to friends they've gotten to know well over the previous 18 weeks.
More than 200 Chinook salmon eggs arrived from Priest Rapids hatchery in January, and the 17 students watched them become alvins with a bright orange belly, and later develop into fry. Finally, they were ready to be released into the Yakima River off the boat ramp at Harlan Landing.
"There she goes, happily away!" exclaimed Margaux Dunn, as a salmon she'd named Jasmine left a plastic cup to begin its harrowing 400-mile journey towards the Pacific Ocean.
It's the first year Sol Shine Nature Preschool and the Yakima Area Arboretum participated in the Yakima Basin Environmental Education Program's Salmon in the Classroom, led by Tiffany Bishop. She said around 50 schools from Grandview to Grand Coulee generally raise fish from eggs, although the challenges posed by COVID-19 reduced that number by about half this year.
YBEEP has worked with students of all ages ranging from preschool to college, with a curriculum that includes field trips and presentations from local experts. COVID-19 changed some of those plans, as Priest Rapids Hatchery and even a few schools closed to all visitors.
But students were back in class to release the fish this spring, unlike last year when Bishop and teachers could only share the culminating moment with students via online videos. Brenden said he spent about 30 hours teaching about the fish, largely focused on teaching the preschoolers how the salmon change during their life cycle and providing some bigger context.
"The main thing was just getting the kids used to this idea that we have salmon," Brenden said. "Salmon are important and we're trying to do something to help them."
Approximately 1,300 visitors from the community came to the Arboretum and got the chance to about the fish, how they migrate, and the critical role they play in our ecosystem. Hundreds of thousands of salmon once populated the Yakima River, and this project is one small way to try and bring back the fish that were wiped out by dams, European settlers and overfishing.
After the Arboretum reached out to YBEEP about becoming involved with Salmon in the Classroom, Bishop quickly got approval from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife leadership in Olympia. Brenden's been impressed by the community's response, starting with $2,000 in mostly private donations for all the interpretive displays, posters and necessary equipment.
Retired teacher and Arboretum volunteer Bruce Whitmire, who trained in the naturalist program, knows raising public awareness of salmon's value is critical to restoration work. Taking care of the young fish this year added another tool and he's optimistic about many of the initiatives going on throughout the region to bring back salmon and improve their habitat.
Sol Shine director Colleen Smith said the program's been a huge part of the curriculum for kids in the second year of the preschool centered around the outdoors. It will likely become a regular feature with help from Brendan and the Arboretum.
"He's so good with the kids and he can really connect with them," Smith said. "They want to see Garrett, and so they want to listen to Garrett."
He crouched down at the bank and guided kids through the process of releasing a fish, with each one given a unique name by a student. That way, Brendan said, the preschoolers can imagine their salmon spending three to four years in the ocean, where it might grow to 10-40 pounds, and if it's one of the lucky few, eventually swim back up the Yakima River to spawn the next generation.