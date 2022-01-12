The Yakima Greenway announced Wednesday it will close three portions of its trail for levee repairs, scheduled to begin Monday.
The first section will be just north of El Mirador, followed by a section slightly upstream near the new Rotary Park playground. That closure’s expected to extend to just north of Terrace Heights Drive, but it won’t begin until repairs are complete on the first section.
Finally, crews will move to the third site south of SR-24 near the city’s Wastewater Treatment plant, although the closure will start north of the highway.
Pedestrians and cyclists won’t be allowed on the trail while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performs its routine levee inspection and maintenance. Trucks and equipment will be using the paved trail to access repair locations.
