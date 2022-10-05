Challenging hills and beautiful scenery on two-lane roads in east Yakima make the Barry James Sun City Half Marathon one of the Hard Core Runners Club’s most popular races.
Unseasonably warm weather is expected to await runners this Sunday when they step to the starting line near KIMA’s offices at 9 a.m., or 8 a.m. for walkers. Race director Sarah James said she’s eager to keep growing the event after it took a hit in 2020, when COVID-19 forced organizers to switch to a virtual format.
“With Covid, we’re just getting back into the swing of things,” James said, noting numbers fell to about 50 in the 5K and 25 in the half marathon a year ago.
As of Tuesday morning they’d nearly surpassed that half marathon total already with 23 runners signed up, along with 26 for the 5K. James expects those numbers to keep rising this week up until the race starts, with day-of signups available for $25. Runners or walkers can sign up online in advance at hcrunners.org.
She took over the leadership role in 2012, when her husband, Barry, died at age 43 after a seven-year battle with cancer. The avid runner and longtime Apple Valley Elementary teacher served as president of the local Hard Core Runners Club for two years and remained closely involved with the group and the race until his death.
“Sun City was always his baby,” James said, adding Barry put in the hard work to ensure both courses were certified by USA Track and Field. “It’s just always a really fun time.”
Barry and Sarah co-directed the “Fitness for Kids Marathons” from 2008 to 2012 and he kept competing in various races despite the cancer attacking his body. Those efforts earned him a Livestrong Challenge Award for demonstrating resilience, inspiration, public awareness and commitment in the fight against cancer.
Sarah continues to run the half marathon every year and helps organize the 15-20 volunteers needed to ensure everything goes smoothly. She said roads won’t be shut down, but several people will help with traffic when runners cross busy intersections, including Hillcrest Drive and Roza Hill Drive.
From there, runners head southeast all the way to Mieras Road before turning left onto White Road and returning northwest on Bittner Road. Sarah said lingering Covid concerns last year meant runners weren’t encouraged to stick around after the race, but Sunday they’ll be welcome to stay and enjoy individual candy bars, Cliff bars, Powerade and more.
“It’s just always a nice time for runners to connect,” she said.
