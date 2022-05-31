I’m sure I’ve walked past about a thousand morel mushrooms over the years, traipsing through the woods of the Northwest in the springtime, chasing wild turkeys. Even if I did see the little fungi, I didn’t give them another thought. I’m not a big mushroom person. It’s not the flavor, it’s the texture that gets me.
My wife Terri on the other hand, she’ll put them on everything. Burgers, pizzas, cupcakes. Well, maybe not cupcakes, but like legions of others, she loves mushrooms. If I’d have been a more educated outdoorsman, I certainly would have picked some morels for her.
Just in the past few days, I’ve talked to three friends who have been mushroom hunting recently. And, after listening to them I’m thinking maybe I should give it a try. It gets you out in the woods in what generally is a great time of the year, and if you know where to look and what to look for, you can have some mighty good eating. That is, if you like mushrooms.
Samantha Gaudette and her boyfriend Brandon Jewett, along with Brandon’s daughter Jolie, spent part of the Memorial Day weekend up near Bumping Lake hunting mushrooms, and once they found a few, they found a bunch.
“We picked nearly a hundred up where the Schneider Springs Fire burned,” Jewett said. “We’re going to pan fry some and dry the rest.”
Experienced mushroom hunters know that spring is the time to find morels, and they know that the best place to find them in recently burned or logged areas.
As we all know, there has been plenty of burned forest in the past couple of years in the region.
According to the internet, the morel, or morchella, is actually more related to the truffle than it is to other mushrooms and, like truffles, the tasty mushrooms are the fruit of a fungus that sprouts in the moist soil of woods and forests. There are debates about the number of different types of morels, but the most common ones are black morels and yellow morels.
They both have a stem and a conical body that is covered with pits and ridges like a honeycomb, which makes them instantly recognizable to anyone who spends time hunting for them. Morels are a spring mushroom that can usually be found between the months of March and May.
My friend Dan McKimmy likes picking and eating morels, but most of his mushroom hunting is combined with his search for turkeys each spring.
“We find quite a few mushrooms in logged areas,” McKimmy explains. “The first and second years after an area has been logged seems to be the best. After that they aren’t as plentiful.”
McKimmy not only is an excellent turkey hunter, he has a real eye for the morels. I’ve spent a few days wandering the woods on turkey hunts with him, and he’s constantly spotting the little mushrooms.
Jewett says they looked for quite a while this past weekend before they found any, but once they found some they seemed to find even more.
“It seems like the spores flow downhill,” Jewett said. “We found a few, and then started moving down the hill and kept finding more and more.”
His five-year-old daughter really got into it and found as many or more morels than the adults.
"You don’t want to eat them raw,” McKimmy explains of morels. “They need to be cooked to be safe to eat.”
Jewett soaks his in saltwater for ten minutes, two or three times, before cooking them. A Google search will show dozens of different ways to prepare them. McKimmy likes to roll his morels in seasoned flour and pan fry them in butter and olive oil.
Gaudette said she learned about hunting mushrooms from attending a few meetings of the Yakima Valley Mushroom Society. According to the group’s website, they meet about six times a year and talk about all things hunting and cooking mushrooms.
“They were very helpful when I first got interested in hunting mushrooms,” she said. “They helped direct me to where to go and how to find them.”
Gaudette said she enjoys hunting morels during the spring and chanterelles in the fall.
“One thing I learned is you want to carry the mushrooms you pick in a mesh bag,” she said. “That way as you carry them around you are spreading the spores for future mushrooms.”
Gaudette also recommends the handbook “All that the Rain Promises and More” by David Arora. The little book fits in a pocket of a jacket or pack and is a guide to help identify all the mushrooms in the West.
Identifying the good mushrooms from the bad is important. Some mushroom species in Washington state can produce severe nausea and vomiting, seizures, kidney and liver damage, and even death following ingestion. Every year an average of seven people die from eating poisonous mushrooms in the United States.
So, it pays to know your shiitakes.
The late, wet spring has made for some excellent mushroom hunting in the Cascades. There’s still time to find some if you have a hankering for some fungi. The morel of the story is, seek and you shall find. And have a great time doing so.
