Over the years, I have thought a lot about being a fishing guide. Not necessarily about me becoming a fishing guide, but about other people who are fishing guides.
I was contemplating the profession again the other day, during the fourth day of fishing for spring chinook in the lower Columbia River. Even though it was supposedly prime time to be on the water, trying to ambush a fat, shiny spring chinook salmon, the fishing was less than stellar. I would have said it was terrible, but during the three and a half days we were on the water, we did catch one nice salmon, lost two others, and had another good bite.
So, it wasn’t absolutely dead.
On the last day we fished, which turned out to be for only an hour or so, gale-force winds, rain and hail sent us hustling back to the boat launch. We had just passed a big, open-bow guide boat, loaded with four customers, all decked out in winter weather gear, when the monsoon blew in.
The four clients sitting in the boat looked cold and absolutely miserable. Then I thought about the guide. He had probably charged the anglers $200 a head to go out and get beat up. Who knows, maybe they all caught their one fish per person, but the way the fishing had been, I seriously doubt it.
It has to be hard to take the cash from the customers on days like that. But hey, you pay your money and take your chances.
I've met a couple of guides over the years who will take pity on their clients on days like that. They will offer a raincheck for another trip at some point down the road. But the majority stick to the “take your chances” deal.
That is totally understandable. Guides are trying to make a living, just like the rest of us. But just like other businesspeople -- I would say businessmen, but I have met a couple women guides here in the Northwest who are quite good, too. Anyway, they have expenses. Boats don’t come cheap. Maintenance on boats is crazy expensive. And then there is fuel. Fuel to get to the river, and fuel to run the boat. That isn’t getting any cheaper, as we all know.
Guides provide all the rods and reels and lures and bait. Many get discounts from the tackle manufacturers, but still, the companies don’t just give that stuff away. When you get some newbie on board who accidentally drops a $400 dollar rod and reel combo into the dark depths of the river, well, most of the time the guide just has to eat it.
I’ve been asked many times by people if they could hire me to take them fishing. It is an honor to be asked, but I always decline. In the first place, guides need to be licensed as such by the State of Washington. Plus, the guides who work navigable waters, such as the Columbia River, need another certification from the Coast Guard to do so. I have neither.
To some, the thought of fishing all the time seems like the perfect job. To me, it would turn fishing into a job. That, I think, would take some of the fun out of it.
Then, there is the pressure to perform. Most guides are excellent anglers. They know how to catch fish. At least the good ones do. The poor ones, well, they just go away. But fishing is fishing. Even for the best guides, some days you catch ‘em and some days you don’t. The don’t days would be the ones I just couldn’t handle.
Some of my guide friends have told tales of really nasty clients. Ones that absolutely expect success. Ones that are not grateful in any manner and are rude. Ones that believe because they paid their two hundred bucks, the guide is their minion for the day.
No thanks. I’m not a person who solves issues with violence, but I might have pushed one or two of those rude, unappreciative clients into the river.
On the other hand, the job must be mighty rewarding at times. Helping a young person, or any person for that matter, catch their first fish has to be very fulfilling.
I always tell people, if you want to get your kid into fishing, take them with a guide. The chances are good you will catch some fish, and they’ll provide an adventure your child will remember for a lifetime.
One of my guide friends would invite me along once in a while when he had an open seat or two. I would act as a deckhand, helping when and where I could. One gentleman who hired my friend three or four times a year told me he spent less money hiring a guide than he would buying, licensing, insuring, and storing a boat for a year. And, he almost always had some nice fish to take home.
That’s a pretty good way to look at it.
I admire all the great fishing guides in the Northwest. It’s a tough job, with long hours, sometimes dealing with folks you’d just as soon leave on the dock. It takes a special person for sure. I’m just not one of them.
