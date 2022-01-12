Fly fishers set to meet
The Yakima Fly Fishers Association will return from another pandemic-related hiatus to host an informal meeting next Thursday, Jan. 20 at Magic’s Pizza in Selah.
A raffle drawing for the Winston Rod will be held and diners are asked to please wear a mask unless eating or drinking. The group announced fly tying classes have been canceled this year due to pandemic issues.
White, Klingele nab buttonsRick White won a shoot off carried over from Week 1 and Dale Klingele broke a 25 to earn Men’s division buttons for both of them at Week 2 of the W.K. Button Shoot.
Ladies’ shooter Janet Shield broke a 24 to win her division and Glen Lowrie achieved the same score to win the Super Senior button at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen Association. Junior shooter Ace Thomas broke a 23 to win a button and Joel Moberly, Stan Shields and John Klingele will go to a shoot off in Week 3 after they all broke 24s.
BIRD ALERT
One Yakima birder took advantage of a break in the Arctic cold snap to visit the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Snow Mountain Ranch and was rewarded with a good mix of birds for his effort. In just over an hour searching the diverse habitat zones of the shrub-steppe that’s found here, he was able to spot California quail, red-tailed hawk, Lewis’s woodpecker, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, black-capped chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, cedar waxwing, house finch, pine siskin, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco and spotted towhee.
A recent phenomenon in the Yakima area is the increasing number of Anna’s hummingbirds that overwinter here. Already in 2022 there have been Anna’s 12 home feeders that are still attracting these little jewels. This is the only hummingbird species that does not migrate south from our area. They are year-round residents in Yakima County.
Always a gorgeous sight, eight trumpeter swans were spotted loafing on Buchanan Lake along with several Canada geese, bufflehead and a large raft of mixed ducks. With a depth of 110 feet this flooded borrow pit supplies a perfect deep water attraction for waterfowl of all kinds and is well worth a visit.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. in Chesterley Park’s west parking lot, between the YMCA/Rotary Aquatics Center and North 40th Avenue in Yakima.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. for runs of 2.5-4 miles. For location, check for updates on the Hard Core Runners’ Facebook page. Bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will snowshoe or cross-country ski six miles maximum with 400 feet of elevation gain on an in and out tour of Wenatchee Ridge at Blewett Pass with views out to the Stuart Range. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 or Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will snowshoe 6-plus miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the Ahtanum State Forest, going counterclockwise from the trailhead onto White’s Ridge into snowy meadows and Ponderosa pines. This will be either a 6.3 mile loop or an out-and-back. Be prepared for soft snow and temperatures in the mid-30s. Skiers are welcome, but snow conditions are unclear. Meet at 9 a.m. at the White’s Ridge trailhead. Contact Kim Hull with questions and to RSVP. Drivers need a Sno-Park pass.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike or snowshoe 4-6 miles with minimal elevation gain along the Tieton Nature Trail. Call Fern at 509-985-7898 for meeting time and place.
