WDFW to celebrate hunting and fishing in September
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking National Hunting and Fishing Day virtual, celebrating it all September long.
Each day will offer new information or activities through WDFW’s National Hunting and Fishing Day page on its website. Topics listed so far include firearm safety, salmon, elk, bats and more.
Generally WDFW celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day on the fourth Saturday in September by hosting volunteer-led events with sponsors and conservation groups.
BIRD ALERT
Five band-tailed pigeons, a rare visitor to the Yakima Valley, especially in the late summer, were observed perched together on top of a dead tree in the forest around Andy Creek just north of Rimrock Lake. Also seen here were a Swainson’s hawk and a Swainson’s thrush.
A bird walk from US-12 up to the first primitive campsite on Forest Road 1302 produced a Pacific-slope flycatcher, warbling vireo, Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, house wren, a purple finch with recently fledged young, pine siskin, spotted towhee also with recently fledged young and western tanager.
A seven-mile hike on the Bear Creek Mountain Trail provided some exercise, great views and good birding with a bird list that included two fairly hard-to-find black swift, Canada jay, Steller’s jay, Clark’s nutcracker, mountain chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, Cassin’s finch, red crossbill, pine siskin, Lincoln’s sparrow, orange-crowned warbler, yellow-rumped warbler and western tanager.
Following the Pacific Crest Trail north from Sourdough Gap for about 1.25 miles, then turning around and returning to Sourdough Gap, produced a few good birds including a bald eagle that was flying south along the ridge crest at about 6,200-foot elevation, red-tailed hawk, Clark’s nutcracker and a rock wren that was watched as it moved along the edge of a large boulder field.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.