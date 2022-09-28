Sun City Half and 5K returns
The Hardcore Runners Club will host the Barry James Memorial Sun City Half Marathon and 5K next Saturday, Oct. 9, starting and finishing at Volution Fitness (formerly YAC Fitness).
Registration fees are $15 for HCR members and $20 for nonmembers, with half marathon walkers set to start at 8 a.m., followed by runners at 9 a.m. and 5k participants at 9:30. Top places in each age group will earn awards, with special awards to top male and female finishers.
For more information and to register, go to hcrunners.org.
Bird alert
Six enthusiastic birders participated in the Yakima Valley Audubon Society field trip to Conrad Meadows, the largest sub-alpine meadow in the Cascade Range, in hopes of finding the quiet, boreal, Franklin’s Spruce Grouse. In Washington this subspecies of Spruce Grouse, the “Franklin’s Grouse,” is most common in our area. The usually quiet and well camouflaged little forest character proved to be a little hard to find, but after 3 1/2 hours of searching the group was fortunate to encounter and photograph a very cooperative male. Because of its rather tame behavior around humans, it has been labeled “Fool’s Hen” so once spotted they are easy to see close up.
The group also spotted turkey vulture, sharp-shinned hawk, red-tailed hawk, red-naped sapsucker, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, Canada jay, Steller's jay, Clark's nutcracker, common raven, mountain chickadee, chestnut-backed chickadee, ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, varied thrush, American robin, pine siskin, fox sparrow, dark-eyed junco and yellow-rumped warbler,.
Birders hiking the upper end of the Umtanum Creek Trail tallied northern harrier, red-tailed hawk, hairy woodpecker, California scrub-jay, golden-crowned kinglet, both western and mountain bluebird, American robin, American goldfinch, white-crowned sparrow, savannah sparrow and yellow-rumped warbler.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet at the track for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they'll run the Sunfair cross country course.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Sage Lagron of the Central Wawshington Mountain Rescue Technology Committee will give a presentation on Backcountry Technology in Search and Rescue at this month's Cascadians general meeting. The meeting goes from 7-9 p.m. at Meyer Auditorium at The Terraces at Summitview and will be preceded by a new member orientation from 6-7 p.m.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries will host a public salmon walk for all ages from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet at the Cle Elum Ranger Station and from there participants will caravan to two different sites to learn about spawning sockeye and Chinook salmon. Dress for the weather, bring water/snacks and be prepared to walk up to a mile over uneven terrain. Email education@midcolumbiafisheries.org for more information.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Yakima Sports Commission will host the Bubbles and Brews 5K and a 1K tasting walk at Sozo Sports Complex, starting at 3 p.m. Registration fees are $45 per runner. To sign up and learn more, go to sozoracingseries.com.
SUNDAY: The Ellensburg area swim team will host the Run for the Brave 5K as a fundraiser for the team and to make a donation to the Kittitas County Veterans. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Ellensburg Rotary Park and signup fees are $12 for children under 12, $30 for adults and $20 for military or veterans in uniform. Go to eventbrite.com to sign up or learn more.
Getting outdoors
WEDNESDAY: All riders are welcome for a weekly community group mountain bike ride at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Top trails on Rocky Top Road in Yakima. The rides will continue as long as daylight and weather permit. All riders must have a helmet, bike and tire repair kit. For more information, contact yakimavalleymtbteam@gmail.com.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike three to five miles with 600 feet of elevation gain to Snipe's Mountain through vineyards and orchards with views of the Lower Valley farming industry. Lunch after the hike is at Doc's Pizza in Granger. Call Libby at 509-837-3609 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place.
