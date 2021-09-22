Audubon program to feature birds of Guatemala
Birder and field biologist Jason Fidorra will share photos and stories about the birds he saw during a trip to Guatemala in February 2020 at Thursday’s Yakima Audubon program.
Fidorra’s presentation, “Birding Guatemala’s Highlands” will be broadcast virtually on Zoom at 7 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84425576656 and a recording will be available later at yakimaaudubon.org. Along with his significant research across North America and frequent travels to the tropics, Fidorra advocates for citizen science through eBird and serves as a board member for both the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon chapter and the WA Ornithological Society.
Prescribed fires scheduled for fall
Grants and funding from the state’s capitol budget will allow the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to conduct prescribed burns in Eastern Washington this fall, including two on the Oak Creek Wildlife Area.
If weather allows, those two burns will encompass 120 acres in Cougar Canyon and another 90 acres in the Oak Creek drainage. Signs will be posted in advance, but smoke and visibility still could be a concern.
For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
As summer gives way to fall, many birds begin to move from their spring and summer breeding grounds to their winter homes. With some of the flocks moving by the tens of thousands, the fall migration offers novice and expert bird watchers alike a chance to observe one of nature’s great journeys.
“There it goes. First one in!” This is the cry Vaux’s swift observers wait for each night at sunset with their eyes trained on old brick chimney tops during fall migration. In Yakima that chimney is usually the one at Johnson’s Auto Glass, or some years it’s the old Triumph Treatment chimney at Chestnut/Naches Avenue. But this week a new roost chimney was found at 311 S. 1st St.
One night this week a local swift enthusiast arrived there at 7 p.m. and noted at 7:14 p.m. an estimated 500+ Vaux swifts circling low and four minutes later witnessed a sustained drop of 440 followed shortly by another 120 with another 120 still buzzing around. He ended up with a count of 783 for the evening. The best view of this new chimney is from the Red Cross building parking lot accessed from Second Street.
This phenomenon will only last for a little while longer and then we’ll have to wait for the spring migration to see these little flying cigars again.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: Admission at all national parks and Washington State parks will be free in recognition of National Public Lands day. A Discover Pass also won’t be required for parking at lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. This applies only to day use, not overnight stays or rented facilities.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Yakima Fly Fishers Association is welcoming volunteers to join them in a Yakima River Clean Up at 9 a.m. at the Big Pines Campground in the Yakima River Canyon, sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management. Bring a mask and practice social distancing. Call Donna Broers at 509-961-4304 with any questions.
ALSO SATURDAY: Volunteers can help dig up invasive yellow flag iris, install two floating wetlands to improve water quality and help with community science to remove invasive bullfrogs at Rescue the Pond 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center. For more information, go to the Kittitas Environmental Education Network Facebook page.
ALSO SATURDAY: The PNWU Warrior Run will return to campus at 10 a.m., hosted by the Student Association of Military Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons club. They’re asking for a suggested donation of $25 but those who go through the obstacle course are allowed to pay whatever they can. For more information, go to pnwuwarriorrun.com.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 5-6 miles with 1,200 feet of elevation gain to the Fremont Lookout at Mt. Rainier National Park. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 3-5 miles with 600 feet of elevation gain through vineyards and orchards on the Snipes Mountain Ramble in Outlook. Call Libby at 509-837-3609 or Terry at 509-457-5351 for meeting time and place, and to reserve your spot at lunch at Doc’s Pizza in Granger.
