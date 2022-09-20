Kozma to speak on woodpecker
Yakama Nation wildlife biologist Jeff Kozma will give a presentation on his studies of the ecology of white-headed woodpeckers at Thursday's in-person Yakima Valley Audubon Society meeting at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Kozma has spent 20 years studying the listed "species of concern" in managed ponderosa pine forests along the eastern Cascades in Yakima and Kittitas County. He'll present brief highlights from his research as well as a summary of findings from a long-term banding study he's conducted since 2011 investigating adult longevity of the white-headed woodpecker.
A simultaneous Zoom version of the program, which starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30, will be available and all guests at the arboretum must wear masks. For more information, go to yakimaaudubon.org.
Opportunities abound for Public Lands Day
A day cleanup sponsored by the Yakima Fly Fishers' Association and free admission to state lands and national parks are among the ways to celebrate National Public Lands Day this Saturday.
Meet at the parking lot of the Big Pines Campground at 9 a.m. for a three-hour cleanup in the Yakima River Canyon, followed by a cookout and fundraiser raffle. Proceeds will benefit the group's annual youth events throughout the year, including the Kids Fish In at Sarg Hubbard Park and the Youth Fly Fishing Academy.
For more information, contact Donna Broers at 509-961-4304.
No day passes will be needed to access state lands or national parks. Discover passes are still required for overnight visitors on state lands and all camping rules still apply.
Bird alert
The place to see shorebirds this week was Wenas Lake, where birders spotted killdeer, least sandpiper, pectoral sandpiper, semipalmated sandpiper, western sandpiper, Wilson's snipe, and greater yellowlegs.
A half hour spent birding Bear Canyon, along White Pass, turned up a flock of chukar that were calling from high on the cliffs, a golden eagle, two very late dusky flycatchers, Steller's jay, common raven, ruby-crowned kinglet, canyon wren, hermit thrush, fox sparrow, white-crowned sparrow, spotted towhee, orange-crowned warbler, MacGillivray's warbler and Wilson's warbler.
Birders hiking the Naches Peak Trail spotted sooty grouse, northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, northern flicker, Canada jay, Steller's jay, mountain chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, Townsend's solitaire, varied thrush, American pipit, dark-eyed junco and yellow-rumped warbler. Most of these birds appeared to be streaming and foraging their way southbound.
Campers at Clear Lake were serenaded by small flocks of red-breasted nuthatch, chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet and brown creeper. They also noted spotted sandpiper, belted kingfisher, osprey, hairy woodpecker, pacific wren, American dipper, MacGillivray's warbler and yellow-rumped warbler.
A Florida birder passing through our area found that birds are where you find them when he stopped at the Selah Creek rest area on northbound I-82 and observed killdeer, American kestrel, warbling vireo, ruby-crowned kinglet, Cassin's finch, white-crowned sparrow, vesper sparrow, savannah sparrow, orange-crowned warbler and yellow warbler. Not bad for a pit stop.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
Getting outdoors
WEDNESDAY: All riders are welcome for a weekly community group mountain bike ride at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Top trails on Rocky Top Road in Yakima. The rides will continue as long as daylight and weather permit. All riders must have a helmet, bike and tire repair kit. For more information, contact yakimavalleymtbteam@gmail.com.
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five miles on paved trails with no elevation gain along the Pasco Riverwalk, starting from Chiawana Park Boat Marina and going west along the river to the park and onto the bike path. Lunch will be in the park or at Whitney/Wall patio or decks before returning to the boat launch. Call Anita at 509-882-2385 for meeting time and place.
SATURDAY: The Cascadians will host their hike of the month at Lake Ingalls, a nine-mile hike with 2,500 feet of elevation gain for new or prospective members. Departure will be at 7 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot and drivers need a Northwest Forest Pass, an America the Beautiful pass or a one-day ePass. Contact Stephanie at sweise59@gmai.com for more information.
