Tieton hosting new race
The ‘Never Say Never’ half marathon will debut on Sunday, Oct. 17 in Tieton.
Registration costs $75 until Oct. 1 and the course will feature picturesque scenery on a fairly flat course, starting and finishing next to French Canyon. For more information and to sign up, go to runsignup.com/neversaynever.
KEEN introduces new fall programs
Registration is now open for two new fall outdoors programs for kids by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network.
K-5th graders can join Earth Explorers, a five day per week program that runs from September 13 to December 17. Students in grades 6-10 can join the Mountaineers, a yearlong adventure “club” that meets weekly for weekend excursions from September to June.
For more information and to sign up, go to ycic.org.
BIRD ALERT Washington’s native pigeon, a large dove-like bird, is found in mature montane forests around the state but not always easy to find in Yakima County. This week a birder along the Morse Creek Trail just east of the Cascade Crest spotted six of these shy tree dwellers. This trail had a good mix of birds as they also noted a couple of Cooper’s hawks, warbling vireo, Canada jay, Clark’s nutcracker, chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, pacific wren, varied thrush, Swainson’s thrush, hermit thrush, red crossbill, pine siskin, orange-crowned warbler, Nashville warbler, Townsend’s warbler and Wilson’s warbler.
There are still opportunities to spot some migrating shorebirds in our area and this week birders at Wenas Lake spotted killdeer, least sandpiper, western sandpiper, pectoral sandpiper, Wilson’s snipe and solitary sandpiper. At Byron Ponds black-necked stilt, Baird’s sandpiper, least sandpiper, western sandpiper and greater yellowlegs were all tallied as well as American bittern, great blue heron, great egret and black-crowned night-heron.
While at the nearby Grandview Sewage Treatment Plant, birders were able to see black-necked stilt, killdeer, Baird’s sandpiper, least sandpiper, western sandpiper, semipalmated sandpiper, red-necked phalarope and spotted sandpiper.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four miles with 600 feet of elevation gain at Dege Peak at Mt. Rainier for gorgeous views of the mountain and other surrounding peaks. Call Marian at 509-248-3445 or 509-910-1077, or Rita at 509-594-0543 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians Free Spirits will hike 8.5 miles with 2,100 feet of elevation gain to Summerland in the Sunrise area of Mt. Rainier National Park, Green Trails map 270, Mt. Rainier East. Departure is at 6:30 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. This is a centennial hike with a size limit of 12, so group members will have first priority but nonmembers are welcome is space permits. A second group could be formed if there’s enough interest. Call Alison 509-901-5432 to sign up. Drivers will need to bring a Senior Pass, National Parks Pass or be prepared to pay the park entrance fee.
WEDNESDAY: The Cascadians will host a ladies-only backpacking trip at Glacier Basin at Mt. Rainier with 10 miles of hiking on Wednesday and Thursday. Space is limited. Contact Kim at 509-853-8698 for details.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike four to six miles with no more than 1,000 feet of elevation gain to a destination to be determined. Call Lynne at 50-952-5059 for meeting time and place.