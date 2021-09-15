Sun City races return
The annual Sun City Barry James Memorial 5K and half marathon will return on Oct. 10 after a year off due to COVID-19.
Registration forms are available at hcrunners.org with entry fees of $15 for Hard Core Runners Club members and $20 for nonmembers, or free for kids 12 and under. The race starts at Yakima Athletic Club with the half marathon walk at 8 a.m., followed by the run at 9 a.m. and the 5K at 9:20 a.m.
For more information, contact race director Sarah James at 50-961-4979 or bwjames@peoplepc.com.
Youth pheasant hunts set for SaturdayThe Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to host eight free educational pheasant hunts for youth hunters at Whiskey Dick and Sunnyside wildlife areas this Saturday.
Staff will release birds for the hunters and mentors with dogs will be on site for new hunters, with up to six hunters at each location. Hour-long hunts begin at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at both areas.
Registration is available online at wdfw.wa.gov and all participants must possess a youth small game hunting license.
BIRD ALERT
With the closure of many birding hotspots due to the Schneider Springs Fire, birders are finding that places closer to home are also pretty good birding. A resident in the Scenic Drive Neighborhood observed 27 species one day last week. The mix of birds was impressive with California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, mourning dove, Vaux’s swift, Anna’s hummingbird, rufous hummingbird, killdeer, turkey vulture, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk, American kestrel, Hammond’s flycatcher, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, black-capped chickadee, red-breasted nuthatch, cedar waxwing, house finch, lesser goldfinch, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, yellow-rumped warbler and western tanager.
One local birder spent a couple of hours birding the Yakima Greenway near Union Gap, including the Popoff trail, and tallied a respectable 34 species. Highlights included a large flock of 80 cedar waxwings, Canada goose, wood duck, Vaux’s swift, double-crested cormorant, red-tailed hawk, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, western kingbird, warbling vireo, violet-green swallow, red-breasted nuthatch, Bewick’s wren, gray catbird, western bluebird, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee, orange-crowned warbler, yellow-rumped warbler, Townsend’s warbler and western tanager.
At the Yakima Area Arboretum another 17 species were noted including Vaux’s swift, Anna’s hummingbird, osprey, downy woodpecker, violet-green swallow, Bewick’s wren, cedar waxwing, American goldfinch, MacGillivray’s warbler and western tanager.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike seven miles with 950 feet of elevation gain to Cramer Lake near White Pass. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Rudy at 509-952-6269 for meeting time and place.
MONDAY: The Cascadians will host a Naches Peak full moon hike of 3.3 miles with 636 feet of elevation gain. Check back for departure time but the aim is to get to the bench on the back side shortly before moonrise, stop for a snack, then continue back to Tipsoo Lake parking. Carpooling is encouraged. Call Betsy at 509-949-3985 or Rudy at 509-952-6269.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 5-6 miles with 1,200 feet of elevation gain to the Fremont Lookout at Mt. Rainier National Park. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 for meeting time and place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.