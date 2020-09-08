Public input sought for WDFW grazing
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants help from the public in shaping its grazing rules.
A new document will help the department achieve management goals consistent with its mission and strategic plan while maintaining the ecological integrity of the landscape. Those guidelines will include proposed grazing roles, management plan content, risk management, ecological integrity monitoring, wolf-livestock management, and a framework to evaluate new grazing.
To review and provide input on the proposals, go to wdfw.wa.gov and an online survey will be available through Sept. 24. Comments can also be emailed to rules.coordinator@wdfw.wa.gov before 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.
BIRD ALERT
A visiting birder spent around three hours covering almost four miles looking for birds along the north fork of Ahtanum Creek. He was rewarded with a list of 18 species including sooty grouse, sharp-shinned hawk, Cooper’s hawk, western wood-pewee, Hammond’s flycatcher, warbling vireo, Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, pine siskin, orange-crowned, yellow-rumped and Townsend’s warbler.
The night before at a little past 8 p.m. he heard common poorwill calling and was able to tally four of these small, nocturnal, insect-feeding birds that live in open, arid environments with patches of shrubbery.
A few days later, while at Cash Prairie, he spotted 32 Lewis’s woodpeckers, apparently a migrating flock and all within a two-minute period. He also observed Vaux’s swift, American three-toed woodpecker heard drumming, American kestrel, olive-sided and gray flycatchers, Canada and Steller’s jay, a group of eight Clark’s nutcracker moving south feeding in white-bark pine, mountain chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, house wren, Cassin’s finch, chipping sparrow, white-crowned, savannah and Lincoln’s sparrow.
Fall migration of Vaux’s swift is ongoing and this week one local birder spotted 300 of these gregarious cigar-shaped birds as they plummeted into the chimney found at the rear of Ron’s Coin and Book store on 3rd Street. Other locations of chimneys where swifts have been seen include the Yakima Herald-Republic, Johnson’s Auto Glass and the old Triumph Treatment building.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.