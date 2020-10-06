State Parks free on Saturday
Day users won’t need a Discovery Pass at State Parks for World Mental Health Day this Saturday.
It’s the 10th of 12 free days offered this year and replaces the originally scheduled free day for Earth Day on April 22, when State Parks were closed due to COVID-19. The Discover Pass exemption does not apply to overnight stays at parks or day trips to other state lands, such as those managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
BIRD ALERT
Each fall, from early to mid-October to first snowfall, the lush greenery along the mountain passes and byways of Yakima County slowly turns to amber and gold as the local plant life welcomes the changing of the seasons. Not only do the vine maple, huckleberry bushes, and larch and willow trees provide a beautiful array of gold, amber, and crimson colors stretching as far as the eye can see, but the milder weather provides for some very comfortable birding.
Fall bird watching opportunities exist throughout the national forest and those birding enthusiasts who ventured out into the local forest found some very satisfying birding. Birders in the Bird Creek Meadows of the Mt. Adams Recreation Area set out from Bird Lake to lava flow along Round-the-Mountain trail, then over to Bluff Lake, then back to Bird Lake and in the process tallied 30 species. Highlights included both sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawk, hairy woodpecker, Canada and Steller’s jay, mountain and chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned and ruby-crowned kinglet, brown creeper, pacific wren, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, American pipit, evening grosbeak, purple and Cassin’s finch, red crossbill and pine siskin.
At Clear Lake a local birder walked the day-use trail, viewed the lake from NE overlook and Clear Creek below dam and found 28 species including American wigeon, ring-necked duck, Barrow’s goldeneye, hooded and common merganser, ruffed grouse, pied-billed grebe, American dipper and red crossbill.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.