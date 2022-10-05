Yakima's Hagen sets world record
Accomplished ultramarathoner Jeff Hagen broke a world record for his age group — 75-79 years old — and for anyone age 75 and older by completing nearly 167 miles at the first-ever World Championship 48-hour race on Sept. 3-5 in Hainesport, N.J.
The 75-year-old from Yakima finished sixth overall and fourth among men, shattering the mark of 161 miles held by Jim Barnes. Hagen said his conservative strategy of switching between running and walking laps on the mile-long course helped him survive hot, humid weather with temperatures in the 90s and catch several racers who faded after quicker starts.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries offers volunteer opportunities
Mid-Columbia Fisheries plans to offer weekly volunteer opportunities for the next five weeks as part of its Fall into Restoration series, starting this Saturday at Wilson Creek in Ellensburg.
Five different project areas have been identified by local landowner partners and Adopt-a-Stream program participants. All events begin at 10 a.m. and last a few hours, mostly in and around Ellensburg and Yakima.
This week, volunteers will be removing landscaping fabric along the creek's right bank and helping to protect the recently installed plants by adding mulch around them. Meet at river mile 3.5 off of Woodhouse Loop near Ellensburg and tools, gloves, refreshments and snacks will be provided.
To learn more and register for volunteer events, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
Bird alert
A visiting birder from the west side of the state searched south of Rimrock Lake along Cold Creek Road (NF 1204) and found a sooty grouse, formerly known as blue grouse. The sooty grouse, tipping the scales at three pounds, is a handsome bird, with its yellow comb standing out against the slaty blue of its head. He also noted northern flicker, Steller's jay, red-breasted nuthatch, hermit thrush, American robin and dark-eyed junco.
On the nearby South Fork Tieton Road (NF 1000) he also spotted a ruffed grouse, the smaller cousin to the sooty. You may have heard the drumming noise that ruffed grouse make: its whomp-whomp-whomp-whomp, reminds me of a chain saw that won’t start. While at the horse camp near Conrad Meadows he added a spruce grouse. Always a good day when you get good looks at three grouse species.
There was excitement along Marion Drain Road south of Toppenish when birders spotted a flock of thirty sandhill cranes. While most reports of sandhill cranes in the Yakima area come during migration in the spring, in the winter, crane family units congregate with other families and nonbreeding birds, forming huge flocks that are sometimes found in our area.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet at the track for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they'll run the Sunfair cross country course.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
SATURDAY: Airfield Estates Vineyard near Sunnyside will host its 15th annual 5K vineyard run at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Well-behaved dogs are welcome on the hilly course and a portion of the proceeds is donated to the American Kennel Club Canine Health Foundation. Online registration is closed but runners can sign up on race day for $40.
ALSO SATURDAY: The PNWU SAMOPS Military Medicine Club is hosting a 5K warrior run Saturday at Pacific Northwest University. The course includes 15+ obstacles around the PNWU campus with a recommended donation of $15 to participate. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. with the first wave set to begin at 9 a.m. All proceeds go to Friends of Fisher House Puget Sounds, which provides homes for military members/veterans at times of medical need.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom from 7-9 p.m. with the theme “Autumn Colors.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike eight miles with 950 feet of elevation gain to Cramer Lake from Dog Lake campground. Be prepared to cross Clear Creek, so an extra pair of shoes and socks or water shoes would be useful. Lunch will be had at the lake with an option to stop at Laredo Drive-In in Naches for ice cream on the way home. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059 or Marianne at 509-969-3490 for meeting time and place.
