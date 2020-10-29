Weekly fun runs return with safety protocols
The Hardcore Runners Club brought back its Wednesday night fun runs with new protocols to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
The group meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runs were canceled in late March when Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.
BIRD ALERT
One local birder hiking from the Tieton Road near Goose Egg Mountain to Jumpoff Meadows spotted a northern pygmy-owl that was calling from the edge of the meadow as well as Wilson’s snipe, pileated woodpecker, Canada and Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, six western bluebirds and pine siskin.
An afternoon spent at Clear Lake paid off for a few Yakima birders with great views of migrating aquatic birds including four pacific loons, two common loons, an adult red-necked grebe, a western grebe and a couple of horned grebes. They also turned up the usual waterfowl with Canada goose, American wigeon, mallard, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, lesser scaup, surf scoter, white-winged scoter, bufflehead, common goldeneye, Barrow’s goldeneye, red-breasted merganser, hooded merganser, and common merganser.
Some other birds of note spotted by the birders included great blue heron, Cooper’s hawk bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, Canada jay, Steller’s jay, golden-crowned and ruby-crowned kinglet, brown creeper, pacific wren, American dipper, varied thrush, hermit thrush and pine siskin, making for excellent birding at the lake.
A good place to study sparrows is the bird blind at the Yakima Arboretum. This week a local birder spotted both sooty and slate-colored fox sparrows, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow and the rarer tan stripe white-throated sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.