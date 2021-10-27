Audubon birds of Mt. Rainier Zoom meeting
Author and teacher Jeff Antonelis-Lapp will share his knowledge of Mount Rainier’s special birds at the Yakima Valley Audubon Society’s monthly program this Thursday.
Antonelis-Lapp worked two summers at Mount Rainier, hiked all of its mapped trails, completed the 93-mile Wonderland Trail around the mountain five times, and reached the summit. He taught at Evergreen State College and last year published the book “Tahoma and Its People,” which offers a natural history of Mount Rainier National Park.
The Zoom meeting is free and open to the public, beginning at 7 p.m. For more information and the link to the meeting, go to yakimaaudubon.org.
BIRD ALERT
Last week I shared with you the idea of patch birding and used the Yakima Area Arboretum as an example. Again, a local patch is basically somewhere close to where you live that you can visit on a regular basis and get to know the birds that live there. A local patch should be somewhere that offers easy access so that you can visit regularly, at least once a week, at various times of day.
This week I want to introduce another birding patch for you to consider. Near the arboretum, at the entrance to the Yakima Greenway path, lies Sarg Hubbard Park. This area offers a variety of habitats including marshes, a pond, riparian and as you follow the path along the river you will have good views of Buchanan Lake, a deep water lake, and all of these areas attract a good mix of birds.
This week birders noted just under 40 species with Canada goose, northern shoveler, gadwall, American wigeon, mallard, green-winged teal, bufflehead, western grebe, rock pigeon, Virginia rail, American coot, California gull, double-crested cormorant, bald eagle, belted kingfisher, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, American crow, black-capped chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, marsh wren, Bewick’s wren, European starling, American robin, cedar waxwing, house sparrow, American pipit, house finch, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee, red-winged blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
CALENDAR
SATURDAY: Volunteers can join the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group to help install new planting sites at Mercer Creek. Meet between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. at 1107 N. Main Street in Ellensburg and go to midcolumbiafisheries.org to learn more.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: Students at Prosser High School will host the Trick or Trot 1.5 mile run, starting at 10:30 a.m. at Art Fiker Stadium. To register for $10 before Friday’s deadline, go to runsignup.com.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Conservation Northwest and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer a free virtual screening of “This Land is Part of Us,” an award-wining short film about the Columbia Basin’s shrub-steppe. The showing begins at 6 p.m. with a Q&A featuring speakers and the production team to follow, and registration is available at bit.ly/shrub-steppe-film-Nov.
GETTING OUTDOORSTHURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five miles with 500 feet of elevation gain along Umtanum Creek in the Yakima River Canyon for a Halloween hike. Wear your costume for trick-or-treat. This is a Centennial event. Call Susie at 509-941-8383 for meeting time and place.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 4-5 miles with very little elevation gain along the Tieton Nature Trail in the Tieton River Canyon near the Oak Creek elk feeding station. Call Carol at 509-833-7989, Bob at 509-952-6269 or Rudy at 509-952-6269 for meeting time and place.
