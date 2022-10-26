Prescribed fire expected near Cle Elum
The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced plans to burn 195 acres six miles south of South Cle Elum, possibly as soon as Wednesday.
A press release said the prescribed fire should reduce the amount of fuel available for wildfires, improve the health of older trees, support new and current wildlife habitats and recycle soil nutrients back into the ground. Smoke impacts should be minimal and short-lived compared to those caused by wildfires.
The burn is weather-dependent and road closures may be in effect for Microwave Road, Skull Springs Road, Morrison Canyon Road and spur roads E1730, E3430 and E3450. For more information, go to dnr.wa.gove/prescribedfire.
Learn about Tahoma's history
A history of Mount Rainier National Park will be the topic of this month's Yakima Valley Audubon Society program, titled "Tahoma's Biggest Stories," Thursday at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Jeff Antonelis-Lapp, an Emeritus faculty member at The Evergreen State College, will share some of the stories told in his book, Tahoma and Its People. The 2020 book was a finalist in the Banff Mountain Book Competition.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the free program begins at 7 p.m. Those interested can also watch on Zoom. For more information, go to yakimaaudubon.org.
WDFW to start new advisory council
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants applicants for its new Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Council.
Between 12 and 16 members will be appointed by director Kelly Susewind to focus on advising WDFW's director on how to implement the department's Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan. They will also provide input on a University of Washington social science research project that seeks to understand why the public may support or oppose CWD management.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 to wildlife program chief scientist Donny Martorelle either by email at donny.martorello@dfw.wa.gov or by mail at Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, PO Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3141. For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov/news.
Bird alert
A couple of birders spent a beautiful midday birding the Yakima Sportsman Park and were so surprised to see 21 great egrets there that they counted them 10 times in disbelief. This is an exciting number of these elegant birds for the Yakima area. They also noted mallards, common merganser, great blue heron, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, California scrub jay, black-billed magpie, black-capped chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, Bewick’s wren, house finch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, spotted towhee and yellow-rumped warbler.
Another bird that was a rare sighting in the Yakima area not so long ago is the Anna’s hummingbird, which has been on the increase, not only as an overwintering bird but also as a year-round resident. This week Anna’s were reported visiting residential feeders the Scenic Drive neighborhood, Terrace Heights, Sunnyside, West Hills, Bonnie Doone Avenue, South 16th Avenue and the W. Summitview area.
A small farm pond located along Highway 12 between Granger and Outlook attracted a good mix of birds with mallard, northern shoveler, gadwall, green-winged teal, redhead, lesser scaup, killdeer, Wilson’s snipe, three greater yellowlegs, rough-legged hawk, American crow, savanna sparrow, red-winged and Brewer’s blackbird.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street. Runners should wear low light/reflective clothing since sunset officially begins before 6 p.m.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Darrell Patterson will present "Camping with The Cascadians" at the group's monthly general meeting from 7-9 p.m. at the Meyer Auditorium at The Terraces at Summitview, 215 N. 40th Ave. in Yakima. Patterson has won the club's Distinguished Service Award twice and recently started the Camping Group. He also established the New Member Orientation program, which will be held from 6-7 p.m. in the Village Cafe West room prior to the meeting.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries will host a volunteer event at Yakima River mile 192 to help install 350 native riparian plants adjacent to Sorenson Creek, a Yakima River tributary near Ellensburg. Meet at 10 a.m. at 2934 Riverbottom Road and plan to work for about three hours. Tools, gloves, refreshments and snacks will all be provided. Halloween costumes are encouraged. For more information, contact Landon Shaffer at landon@midcolumbiafisheries.org or 509-310-9324.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike five to six miles with 150 feet of elevation gain at Pleasant Valley off of State Route 410, Green Trails map #271. Hikers are invited to wear something for Halloween. Call Susie at 509-942-8383 or 509-594-0543, or Rita at 509-594-0543 for meeting time and place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.