BIRD ALERT
A light breeze didn’t stop one Yakima birding aficionado from birding the Clear Lake day use area trail, the boat launch area and with permission Camp Dudley, in search of migrants. Waterfowl were plentiful with Canada goose, American wigeon, mallard, green-winged teal, ring-necked duck, Barrow’s goldeneye, common merganser, western grebe and American coot all being seen. The highlight of the trip was spotting a flock of 16 surf scoters at the SW end of lake. Interestingly the scoter flock was not present in that area the day before.
He found that the alders around the water edge of Clear Lake were alive with ruby-crowned kinglet, pine siskin, and yellow-rumped warblers. Other birds of note included osprey, bald eagle, pileated woodpecker, Canada and Steller’s jay, chestnut-backed chickadee, golden-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch and brown creeper.
Nearby at Rimrock Lake another birder scanning the west side with a scope found large numbers of common merganser, a ring-billed gull, 60 California gulls, a couple of herring gulls. He also spotted 2 bald eagles. On the east side of the lake he added Canada goose, bufflehead, western grebe and the best bird of the day a pacific loon.
