WDFW lifts fire restrictions
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife lifted its campfire and other remaining fire restrictions on most of the lands it manages last Friday and Saturday.
A campfire ban remains in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Adams and Grant counties and at the Klickitat Wildlife Area in Klickitat County due to their drier, more sensitive nature. The bans during the hot summer months are designed to help protect habitat, wildlife and human health from dangerous wildfires.
For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
CCC hosts Fall Colors WalksThe Cowiche Canyon Conservancy plans to host three Fall Colors Walks this Saturday at Snow Mountain Ranch.
Kids and families can enjoy an easy two to 2.5-mile riparian walk led by the CCC’s Megan Whiteside, focused on the rich life and colors that live near Cowiche Creek. The CCC’s Cy Philbrick plans to lead a moderately strenuous four-mile Wildflower Trail loop to experience the variety of wildlife and ecological zones at Snow Mountain Ranch.
Those interested in the poetry walk, a 1.5 to two-mile walk led by Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand must email Philbrick at eco@cowichecanyon.org to reserve a spot. This walk includes breaks to observe, write and share readings, so bring a field journal for inspiration.
For more information, go to CCC’s Facebook page or cowichecanyon.org.
Bird alert
Large numbers of waterfowl are starting to show up around the Yakima area, including a flock of over 300 northern pintails that were spotted along US Highway 97 near the Toppenish National Wildlife Refuge. But probably the most unexpected sighting came from a birder who noted 80 snow geese flying south/southeast over Bethel Ridge, not an area known for its high waterfowl counts.
A resident near Konnowac Pass also noted a large flock of 125 snow geese flying over her place. She also had a good mix of visitors to her yard with 26 species observed including 45 California quail, Eurasian collared-dove, killdeer, northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, red-tailed hawk, northern flicker, American kestrel, black-billed magpie, common raven, ruby-crowned kinglet, pacific wren, house finch, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, white-throated sparrow, savannah sparrow, Lincoln’s sparrow, spotted towhee, western meadowlark and yellow-rumped warbler.
A local birder visiting Ft. Simcoe State Park was treated to good looks at 11 wild turkeys and was able to get a nice photo of one of them. He also noted rock pigeon, mourning dove, a Wilson’s snipe, a species sometimes found near the natural springs called “mool mool” by the Native Americans of this area, an abundance of Lewis’s woodpecker, northern flicker, Steller’s jay, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, common raven, European starling, white-crowned sparrow, and spotted towhee.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street. Runners are strongly encouraged to wear low light/reflective clothing.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to 6 miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries will host a volunteer event at Yakima River mile 192 to remove landscaping fabric and irrigation materials no longer needed for the success of a 10-acre riparian enhancement project. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Nelson Park and Ride near Cle Elum and plan to work for about three hours. Tools, gloves, refreshments and snacks will all be provided. For more information, contact Landon Shaffer at landon@midcolumbiafisheries.org or 509-310-9324.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike seven miles level and downhill one way on the Eastside trail at Mt. Rainier National Park. Call Marian at 509-248-3445 or 509-910-1077, or Rudy at 509-952-6269 for meeting time and place.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will offer three different options for hikes near Cle Elum, Green Trails Map 241. The easy option will cover three miles with 600 feet of elevation gain to Lost Lake, a moderate option will go seven miles with 900 feet of gain to Manastash Lake and a moderate to more difficult option will go nine miles with 1,400 feet of elevation gain to Funny Rocks. Departure is at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot and drivers do not need a pass. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or email jenifer at ykma99@gmail.com for more information.
ALSO TUESDAY: The Cascadians are hosting their Hike of the Month to the Teanaway Community Forest Monoliths. This rock-n-ramble to explore rock formations in the West Fork Teanaway will be approximately nine miles with 1,500 feet of elevation gain. Departure is at 7:30 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot or 8:15 a.m. from the Love’s truck stop in Ellensburg and drivers need a Discover Pass. For more information, call Greg at 509-453-2374 or email Stephanie at sweise59@gmail.com.
