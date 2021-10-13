State recreation survey available online
Washington’s State Recreation and Conservation Office wants help from citizens to determine how outdoor funding can be spent.
Those interested can take a survey through Nov. 14 to provide input on how the state should update its statewide recreation and conservation plan, which includes a state trails plan. That will unlock federal grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which provides $6 million to Washington to build parks and trails and to conserve wild areas.
To take the survey and be entered into a drawing to win a free Discover Pass, go to rco.wa.gov. An additional “map your favorite place” survey allows users to identify places and share photos and information about why they enjoy spending time there.
Fishing guides sought for advisory group
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting applications for its Fishing Guide Advisory Group.
Committee members serve two-year terms featuring up to four meetings annually, which are currently being held virtually. To learn more and apply, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
Perched high in the Cascades, Clear Lake is a popular camping and fishing spot, but it can also offer some excellent birding opportunities. This week birders at Clear Lake tallied over thirty species with the most exciting find being a flock of surf scoter. A beautiful, large sea duck that breeds in Alaska and Canada, but that can often be found in Washington during the winter months, the surf scoter is an occasional visitor to Yakima County.
Other birds of note at Clear Lake include ring-necked duck, lesser scaup, common and Barrow’s goldeneye, common merganser, pied-billed grebe, horned grebe, osprey, peregrine falcon, Canada and Steller’s jay, Clark’s nutcracker, varied and hermit thrush and evening grosbeak.
In September and October, kokanee salmon, which are a shade of silver most of the year, change to a bright red before they travel up rivers and streams to spawn and die. Their red color makes the fish easy to spot in the waters where they lay their eggs. In Rimrock Lake birders found that the last of the spawning kokonee salmon had attracted some interesting birds with Bonaparte’s gull, ring-billed gull, California gull, herring gull, glaucous-winged gull, as well as Cooper’s hawk and bald eagle all being noted.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
THURSDAY: Volunteers can join the Yakima Area Arboretum to help replant the Kara Kondo Dryland Garden from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information and to sign up, go to the Arboretum’s Facebook page.
SATURDAY: Volunteers can join the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group to put in plants along Wilson Creek on the Central Washington campus for restoration work starting at 9 a.m. Meet in the middle of the parking lot near the Starbucks on University and the CWU counseling center. For more information, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at US Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street.
GETTING OUTDOORS
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 5-6 miles with 900 feet of elevation gain at Badger Mountain near Richland.. Call Libby at 509-837-3609 or Linda at 509-965-4275 for meeting time and place.
FRIDAY: The Cascadians will hike 8.5 miles with 2,000 feet of elevation gain along the Grey Rock Trail from the North Fork Road south to the western end of White’s Ridge in the Ahtanum State Forest. Meet at 9 a.m. at Ahtanum Meadows and park at the first lot on the left as you enter the state forest. Call Kim at 509-853-8698 before Thursday at 6 p.m. Drivers need a Discover Pass.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will hike six miles to the historic Longmire Jump-off near Naches Pass, with departure at 8 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. George Allan, a descendant of the Oregon Trail party, will lead and narrate the hike. Drivers need a Northwest Forest or America the Beautiful pass. Call Carol at 509-833-7989.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 5-6 miles with no elevation gain along the Richland River Walk from Howard Amon Park. Call Donna at 509-452-3961 or Kathy at 509-575-3693 for meeting time and place.
