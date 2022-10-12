Gaze at the stars with CCC
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy plans to host a free stargazing party Thursday night at Snow Mountain Ranch, beginning at 7 p.m.
Yakima Valley college astronomy and geology teacher Zachery Schierl and astronomy hobbyist Sam Know, a CCC board member will bring multiple telescopes for viewing. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own scopes, if possible, and to dress warmly.
Spaces are limited, so register in advance at www.eventbrite.com. If the skies look cloudy, the event will be held at the same time Friday night.
For more information, go to CCC's Facebook page or cowichecanyon.org.
Bird alert
There are still a few gulls hanging around the upper end of Rimrock Lake trying to wolf down the last of the kokanee salmon as their run up Clear Creek starts to peter out. This week birders spotted ring-billed gull, California gull, herring gull and glaucous-winged gull. Also noted taking advantage of this temporary food source were four bald eagles, a few ravens and common mergansers.
A birder birding the South Fork of Wenas Creek tallied a nice list of woodland species including a couple of hairy woodpecker, a white-headed woodpecker, a pileated woodpecker, northern flicker, Steller's jay, black-billed magpie, Clark's nutcracker, common raven, mountain chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, white-breasted nuthatch, a couple of pygmy nuthatch, hermit thrush, American robin and dark-eyed junco.
There is a bird blind at the Yakima Arboretum, known as the “Sparrow Patch,” that is baited with seed from fall to spring. This week a good mix of birds were attracted to the patch including California quail, California scrub-jay, black-capped chickadee, American robin, house sparrow, house finch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, very brief but good looks at a white-throated sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee. While at the blind, great blue heron, a sharp-shinned hawk that landed on the brush pile, bald eagle and red-tailed hawk were also noted.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or on the street.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of three to six miles with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. in the Yakima Greenway’s Gleed parking lot, at the Northwest corner of Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
ALSO SATURDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries will host a volunteer event at Reecer Creek to plant 300 riparian trees and shrubs along Reecer Creek. Meet at 10 a.m. at the intersection of North Pott Road and North Dolarway Road in Ellensburg and plan to work for about three hours. Tools, gloves, refreshments and snacks will all be provided. For more information, contact Landon Shaffer at landon@midcolumbiafisheries.org or 509-310-9324.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike seven miles with 700 feet of elevation gain on a Tieton Canal to river loop chasing fall color, starting at the swinging bridge. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 or Marianne at 509-969-3490 for meeting time and place.
