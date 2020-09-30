Climbing gym offers intro class Wednesday
The new High-Steppe Climbing Center will offer an Intro to Movement class next Wednesday from 6:15-7:15 p.m.
Participants can learn foundational techniques such as precise, effective footwork, balance, and optimum body positioning. Come prepared to climb the facility’s freestanding boulder so harnesses won’t be required and rental shoes are available if needed.
The class costs $18 for members and $24 for guests. To RSVP call 509-225-9011.
BIRD ALERT
Five Yakima Audubon members and a visitor from Seattle caravanned to Conrad Meadows in hopes of finding the quiet, boreal, Franklin’s spruce grouse. If you’re fortunate enough to find a spruce grouse, you’re likely to get a very good look at it. There’s a reason for their nickname “fool hen” — it’s their total lack of fear of humans. We found this to be true as we came across a beautiful male spruce grouse not more than 10 feet away and the biggest surprise was that he was displaying and strutting in front of a hen as if it was the height of the breeding season. By the time the excitement was over we had spotted one male, three hens, and five immature birds. It was noted that some of the young were feeding on kinnickinnic berries (also known as bearberry) that spread along the side of the trail.
We ended with 27 species: spruce grouse, sooty grouse, hairy woodpecker, northern flicker, merlin, dusky flycatcher, Canada jay, Steller’s jay, Clark’s nutcracker, common raven, mountain chickadee, chestnut-backed chickadee, orange-crowned warbler, golden-crowned kinglet, yellow-rumped warbler, ruby-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, brown creeper, varied thrush, hermit thrush, American robin, evening grosbeak, pine grosbeak, pine siskin, fox sparrow, dark-eyed junco and white-crowned sparrow.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.