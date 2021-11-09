WDFW restocking lakes for Black Friday
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging people to skip shopping and go fishing on Black Friday.
Several Washington lakes, including North Elton Pond east of I-82 near Selah, will be restocked with rainbow trout prior to Nov. 26. The fish average 15-16 inches in length and weigh up to 3 pounds.
For more information and to purchase a freshwater fishing license, go to wdfw.wa.gov.
BIRD ALERT
Looking for some exciting birding? You might want to grab your binoculars and check out one of the best (and most under birded) birdwatching spots in the Lower Yakima Valley. The Sunnyside Wildlife Recreation Area is one of the largest gathering places for migrating waterfowl in the Yakima River Valley, with varied habitats including lowland riparian, freshwater marsh and wetlands.
This week birders spotted 45 species around the Giffen Lake section. Water birds included cackling and Canada goose, wood duck, northern shoveler, mallard, green-winged teal, Virginia rail, and American coot. Game birds were also present with California quail, ring-necked pheasant and Eurasian collared-dove noted. Only a few shorebirds with only killdeer and Wilson’s snipe observed. Raptors included northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, red-tailed hawk and western screech-owl. Other interesting birds there included Townsend’s solitaire, hermit thrush, cedar waxwing, pine siskin, Lincoln’s sparrow and orange-crowned warbler.
Please be aware that it is hunting season, so you may want to wear some blaze orange for safety and if you encounter hunters in the field, do your absolute best to respect their space. If you come upon someone in a blind or a tree stand, or see nearby decoys set up, give that area as wide of a berth as you can. Try not to disrupt the space that they’ve carefully chosen to set up and be courteous and move on as quickly and quietly as you can.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
CALENDAR
THURSDAY: Day-use visitors don’t need parking passes for Veterans Day at all state and federal lands.
FRIDAY: Cowiche Canyon Conservancy will host a Conservation and Music Lovers Social at The Seasons Bistro from 5:30-7 p.m. to benefit both organizations. Ken Bevin and Julie & Sally will play acoustic sets before The Shivas concert at 7:30, showcasing a diversity of folk tunes and harmonies inspired by the natural world. Proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours of attendance and guests are asked to RSVP to info@theseasonsyakima.com.
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host a weekend social run at a variety of distances and paces. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Yakima Greenway parking lot at U.S. Highway 12 and Old Naches Highway.
MONDAY: The Cascadian Camera Club will host its monthly meeting on Zoom at 7 p.m. with the theme “Wine.” Participants can join at the link Cascadians Camera Club Zoom, meeting ID 899 4856 7669.
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. If you plan to run in the street, bring a headlamp and wear reflective clothing.
GETTING OUTDOORS
ALSO THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 4-5 miles with 2,000 feet of elevation gain in Waterworks Canyon and up the southeast side of Cleman Mountain. Option to have coffee at Starbucks afterwards. Call Lynne at 509-952-5059, for meeting time and place.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will host a moderate hiking or paddling excursion at a destination to be determined. Call Kathleen at 509-307-8618, Kim at 509-307-3207 or Dawn at 509-654-0885 for details.
NEXT THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will hike 4-5 miles with no elevation gain on a forest road around the Rimrock Lake Peninsula with lunch on the beach overlooking Rimrock Lake. Early snow could allow for snowshoeing. Call Marian at 509-910-1077 or Karen at 509-654-8379 for meeting time and place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.