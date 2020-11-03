KEEN to offer winter camp
The Kittitas Environmental Education Network will introduce a winter quarter for its outdoor explorers education nature program.
Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can register for the supplemental school tentatively scheduled to run from Jan. 4-March 19 of 2021. The program at Helen McCabe State Park five miles south of Ellensburg seeks to complement a hybrid school schedule and develop meaningful connections to the natural world.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can attend from 10 a.m. or noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays or Fridays for $700, and sixth through 12th graders are welcome Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. for $350. To learn more about the winter quarter, including COVID-19 safety protocols, go to ycic.org.
BIRD ALERT
Are you looking for ideas to enrich your birding world while staying closer to home during the pandemic? Are you also, like many of us, missing our feathered friends? Well, there are places close to home in Yakima that present some great birding opportunities to safely enjoy your hobby.
One of those areas is the Yakima Area Arboretum, with its varied habitats, including an exceptional bird blind that attracts birds year round. This week birders spotted over 25 species including greater white-fronted and Canada goose, American wigeon, mallard, California quail, mourning dove, Virginia rail, bald eagle, downy woodpecker, belted kingfisher, American kestrel, black-billed magpie, black-capped chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, red-breasted nuthatch, marsh wren, Bewick’s wren, varied thrush, house finch, pine siskin, American goldfinch, fox sparrow, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow, song sparrow, spotted towhee, red-winged blackbird and yellow-rumped warbler.
Pay close attention to the sparrows and you may be lucky enough to spot some with colored bands on their legs. These birds are part of a community science project of wintering sparrows and their fidelity of winter sites.
Visitors to the nearby Sarg Hubbard Park also spotted a good number of birds with almost 30 species noted there, giving you two great spots close to home to enjoy your birding.
Email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
ON THE CALENDAR Wednesday: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun run at 6 p.m. at Franklin Park, where they run either on the track or the street. Runners must break into multiple groups if more than 10 people show up. Those wanting to run on the street should bring headlamps and reflective/illuminated clothing.